At the northern end of the Jardin du Luxembourg, the Palais du Luxembourg was built in the 1620s for Marie de Médici, Henri IV’s consort, to assuage her longing for the Pitti Palace in Florence. Since 1958, the palace has been home to the Sénat (French Senate).
Palais du Luxembourg
St-Germain & Les Invalides
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.07 MILES
There are different ways to experience the Eiffel Tower, from a daytime trip or an evening ascent amid twinkling lights, to a meal in one of its…
1.04 MILES
Home to Europe's largest collection of modern and contemporary art, Centre Pompidou has amazed and delighted visitors ever since it opened in 1977, not…
0.55 MILES
Visit Sainte-Chapelle on a sunny day when Paris’ oldest, finest stained glass (1242–48) is at its dazzling best. The chapel is famous for its stained…
0.79 MILES
It isn’t until you’re standing in the vast courtyard of the Louvre, with its glass pyramid and ornate façade, that you can truly say you’ve been to Paris.
1.09 MILES
It’s gruesome, ghoulish and downright spooky, but it never fails to captivate visitors. In 1785, the subterranean tunnels of an abandoned quarry were…
1.09 MILES
Even if you're not an art lover, it is worth visiting this high-profile art museum to lose yourself in its romantic gardens.
0.11 MILES
This famous inner-city oasis of formal terraces, chestnut groves and lush lawns has a special place in Parisians' hearts.
0.36 MILES
Elegant and regal in equal measure, the massive neoclassical dome of the Left Bank's iconic Panthéon is an icon of the Parisian skyline. Louis XV…
Nearby St-Germain & Les Invalides attractions
0.09 MILES
East of the Palais du Luxembourg within the Jardin du Luxembourg is the ornate, Italianate Fontaine des Médicis, built in 1630. During Baron Haussmann’s…
0.11 MILES
This famous inner-city oasis of formal terraces, chestnut groves and lush lawns has a special place in Parisians' hearts.
0.16 MILES
All ages love the octagonal Grand Bassin, an elegant ornamental pond where proud parents watch their children tear with sticks after 1920s toy sailboats…
0.16 MILES
Behind the Musée du Luxembourg, within the Jardin du Luxembourg, in the palace’s vintage orangerie (orangery), an elegant building filled with aromatic…
0.18 MILES
This elegant museum plays host to prestigious temporary art exhibitions. Admission prices vary; it's free for under-16s. Online bookings cost €1.50 extra…
0.19 MILES
Arthur Rimbaud's 1871 poem Le Bateau Ivre (The Drunken Boat), depicting a fantastical and frightening sea voyage of a sinking boat from the first-person…
0.21 MILES
In 1646 work started on the twin-towered Church of St Sulpicius, lined inside with 21 side chapels, and it took six architects 150 years to finish. It's…
0.23 MILES
On Carrefour de l’Odéon, a statue of Georges Danton, a leader of the Revolution and later one of its guillotined victims, stands head intact.