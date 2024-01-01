Musée de la Magie

Le Marais, Ménilmontant & Belleville

The ancient arts of magic, optical illusion and sleight of hand are explored in this museum, in the 16th-century caves (cellars) of the Marquis de Sade’s former home. Admission includes a magic show and entry to the adjoining Musée des Automates – a collection of antique automaated toys.

