Église St-Georges

Caen

Doubling as a very useful tourist information centre, this medieval church within the Château de Caen has gorgeous stained-glass works as well as several interactive exhibitions that delve into the past. The church also contains a very handy diorama of the castle and is inscribed here and there with medieval graffiti.

