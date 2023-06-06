Caen

Church of Saint-Pierre in Caen, Normandy, France

Overview

Founded by William the Conqueror in the 11th century, Caen – capital of the Basse Normandie region – was massively damaged during the 1944 Battle of Normandy, but considerable history and heritage survives to make it a very good-looking city, especially in its central areas. Visitors will discover the imposing bastions of a superb medieval château, two ancient abbeys and a clutch of excellent museums, including an outstanding and enthralling museum of war and peace, largely dedicated to D-Day, WWII and its aftermath.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • CAEN, FRANCE - OCTOBER 22, 2016: The Memorial de Caen is a museum and war memorial in Caen, Normandy, France commemorating the Second World War and the Battle for Caen.; Shutterstock ID 511924579; Your name (First / Last): Daniel Fahey; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: BiT Normandy POIs

    Le Mémorial – Un Musée pour la Paix

    Caen

    For a very insightful and vivid account of the entire war, with special focus on the Battle of Normandy, Le Mémorial is unparalleled – it's one of Europe…

  • Caen Chateau, ramparts and bastions

    Château de Caen

    Caen

    Looming above the centre of the city, Caen’s magnificent castle walls – massive battlements overlooking a now dry moat – were established by William the…

  • Abbaye-aux-Hommes

    Abbaye-aux-Hommes

    Caen

    Caen’s most important medieval site is the Men’s Abbey – now city hall – and, right next door, the magnificent, multi-turreted Église St-Étienne (St…

  • Abbaye-aux-Dames

    Abbaye-aux-Dames

    Caen

    Highlights at the Women’s Abbey complex in the east of the town centre, once run by the Benedictines, include Église de la Trinité – look for Matilda’s…

  • Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Caen

    This excellent and well-curated museum takes you on a tour through the history of Western art from the 15th to 21st centuries, including works depicting…

  • Église St-Georges

    Église St-Georges

    Caen

    Doubling as a very useful tourist information centre, this medieval church within the Château de Caen has gorgeous stained-glass works as well as several…

  • Musée de Normandie

    Musée de Normandie

    Caen

    A handy primer for fathoming the character of the region, this two-part museum situated within the former Logis des Gouverneurs in the Château de Caen…

  • Donjon

    Donjon

    Caen

    The castle's vast 12th-century donjon (keep) was pretty much destroyed after the French Revolution in the late 18th century, so little remains today…

