Musée de la Préhistoire des Gorges du Verdon

Gorges du Verdon

A small museum exploring the gorges’ natural history and archaeological treasures, detailing the prehistoric wildlife that once roamed here, the techniques of ancient cave artists and so on. From March to October it organises monthly expeditions to the Grotte de la Baume Bonne, a prehistoric cave.

