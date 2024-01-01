Fallana Gate Market

Harar

This attractive gate to the north is the site of a colourful market. A chat market, one of many in the city, is also found here.

  • Babille Market

    Babille Market

    15.88 MILES

    If you’re travelling east of Harar on a Monday or Thursday, don’t miss the super-atmospheric livestock market in the village of Babille – it's one of…

  • Koremi

    Koremi

    9.35 MILES

    With its superb architecture and dramatic setting, the clifftop village of Koremi, 19km southeast of Harar above the Erer Valley, is a definite must-see…

  • The walls of the fortified historic city Jugol, Ethiopia

    Old Town

    0.2 MILES

    Harar’s old walled town (known as Jugal) is a fascinating place that begs exploration. The thick, 5m-high walls running 3.5km around town were erected in…

  • Hyena-man of Harar feeding a spotted hyena.

    Northern Hyena Feeding Site

    0.24 MILES

    Located north of Fallana Gate, this is one of Harar's two hyena feeding stations. A highlight of any visit to Harar, this impressive spectacle begins…

  • Eastern Hyena Feeding Site

    Eastern Hyena Feeding Site

    0.47 MILES

    One of Harar's two infamous hyena feeding sites, it is located about 1.5km east of Erer Gate (near the garbage dump). This site is usually more productive…

  • Babille Elephant Sanctuary

    Babille Elephant Sanctuary

    16.84 MILES

    Despite considerable tree cutting, livestock grazing and land encroachment, Babille is better protected than many of Ethiopia’s national parks, and the…

  • Arthur Rimbaud Center

    Arthur Rimbaud Center

    0.15 MILES

    Near the middle of the walled city, and often mistakenly called Rimbaud’s House, is this museum dedicated to French poet Arthur Rimbaud with a series of…

1. Emir Nur’s Tomb

0.05 MILES

Emir Nur’s Tomb resembles a spiky green beehive. It’s devoted to the ruler who built the city’s walls, and his wife is also buried inside. You enter the…

2. Harar National Museum

0.08 MILES

This modest museum across the road from Ras Makonnen’s Palace hosts household artefacts, traditional costumes, weapons and jewellery.

3. Medhane Alem Cathedral

0.1 MILES

On the east side of Feres Megala is this rather unimpressive cathedral, built by Ras Makonnen in 1890 on the site of an Egyptian mosque.

4. Feres Magala

0.11 MILES

The main square is a bustling place with several minor points of interest. Most conspicuous is the monument to those who died fighting against Menelik’s…

5. Ras Makonnen’s Palace

0.11 MILES

Don’t expect a fairy-tale castle. This late-19th-century ‘palace’ is a sharp-edged, charmless building. You can climb to the top floor and soak up the…

6. Queen Taitu's Palace

0.12 MILES

What is called Queen Taitu’s Palace, next door to Ras Makonnen's Palace, was neatly restored and now shelters a training centre for craft makers.

7. Jamia Mosque

0.12 MILES

Harar’s great mosque is the only one inside the wall big enough to host both men and women. The mosque was built in the 16th century, though according to…

8. Mekina Girgir

0.15 MILES

Leading southeast from Feres Magala, this narrow, atmospheric street is jam-packed with tailors’ workshops, which is how it came to be called ‘Sewing…