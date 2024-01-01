Alexander Church

Estonia

Named after the Russian tsar assassinated while it was being built (1881–84), this Lutheran church is the largest religious building in Estonia. It was badly damaged in both of the world wars and the hefty octagonal bell tower was only rebuilt post independence from the USSR. It now serves as Narva's Lutheran cathedral.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Narva Castle

    Narva Castle

    0.34 MILES

    Begun by the Danes at the end of the 13th century and strengthened by successive owners including Germans, Swedes and Russians, this castle, along with…

  • Oru Park

    Oru Park

    23.9 MILES

    Oru Park was built around a grand palace in 1899 by Grigory Yeliseyev, at the time one of Russia's richest merchants. In 1935 it became the summer palace…

  • Narva Museum

    Narva Museum

    0.33 MILES

    Narva Museum occupies the Hermann Tower and east wing of the castle. Climb the tower's 51m to a wooden viewing gallery, checking out the exhibits on each…

  • Pühtitsa Convent

    Pühtitsa Convent

    26.43 MILES

    Built between 1885 and 1895, the five green onion-domed towers of Pühtitsa Convent, crowning Kuremäe (Crane Mountain), are visible for miles. Murals by…

  • Sillamäe Museum

    Sillamäe Museum

    15.69 MILES

    Six rooms of exhibitions on Sillamäe, its shale-chemical factory and rural life in Vaivara parish await within this building, erected in the late 1950s in…

  • Orthodox Cathedral of the Resurrection

    Orthodox Cathedral of the Resurrection

    0.29 MILES

    Hidden among dingy apartment blocks northwest of the train station, this 1896 cathedral, built for the workers of the Kreenholm textile factory, has an…

  • The Soviet-Era Sillamäe

    The Soviet-Era Sillamäe

    15.58 MILES

    This branch of the Sillamäe Museum, housed in the Sillamäe Cultural Centre (a former bomb shelter), displays the museum's collection of artefacts from the…

  • Narva Art Gallery

    Narva Art Gallery

    0.83 MILES

    Spread over three floors of a 19th-century gunpowder storeroom on the Gloria bastion, Narva’s art gallery has an interesting collection, including…

