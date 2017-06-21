Welcome to Dartmoor National Park
On sunny days, Dartmoor is idyllic: ponies wander at will and sheep graze beside the road. It makes for a cinematic location, used to memorable effect in Steven Spielberg's WWI epic War Horse. But when sleeting rain and swirling mists arrive, you'll understand why Dartmoor is also the setting for Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles: the moor morphs into a bleak wilderness where tales of a phantom hound can seem very real indeed.
Dartmoor is an outdoor activities hot spot for hiking, cycling, riding, climbing and white-water kayaking, and has plenty of rustic pubs and country-house hotels where you can hunker down when the fog rolls in.
Hot Air Balloon Champagne Flight from South Devon
Make your own way to Lee Mill, just outside of Plymouth, in time for your 6am or 6pm flight (depending on option chosen). Meet your pilot and crew, and listen to a full safety briefing, before being transferred to the launch site. You can then get involved with setting up the balloon or just watch as the gigantic balloon is inflated. Climb aboard and take off over the beautiful villages and countryside of south Devon. Sip a glass of Champagne as you watch the sun rise or set along the coast, then glide inland and listen as your pilot points out sights of interest, including the edge of the Dartmoor National Park. On landing the crew will have followed you with vehicles and trailers and will be waiting for you - if you want, you can get involved and help packing up the balloon. Finally, return to the meeting point, where you will be presented with your flight certificate, signed by your pilot. Please note: The hot air balloon flight lasts around an hour but you will be with your crew for up to four hours. You will fly at dusk or dawn when the winds are usually at their calmest - meeting times are typically between 5.30am and 6.30am for a morning flight, or 2-3 hours before sunset. Flights may be cancelled or postponed due to unsuitable weather conditions.
Begin the journey south west through the South Downs National Park to Winchester. Then continue through the New Forest to Corfe Castle*. Next, we visit Lulworth Cove. Remember to bring comfortable shoes so you can enjoy a coastal walk. Our overnight stop is Exmouth. After a leisurely start, we will journey to Dartmoor National Park. Look out for the famous Dartmoor ponies! We’ll make a stop at the famous Clapper Bridge at Postbridge for pictures! We’ll enjoy a lunch stop in the market town of Tavistock. The old streets radiate from Bedford Square and offer shops for every taste and need. Your day will continue through Bodmin Moor, one of Cornwall’s designated Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, as we make our way to the coastal town of Falmouth, where we’ll spend the next 2 nights. Today we make our way to Mousehole where you’ll have a chance to explore this beautiful little fishing village. We then continue to Porthcurno and the Minack Theatre*. We’ll then continue west to Land’s End, England’s most westerly point. Our final stop of the day is in St Ives, before we return to Falmouth. This morning we make our way to Port Isaac, the filming location for Doc Martin. Next, we visit Tintagel, legendary birthplace of King Arthur. Then it’s on to Boscastle for lunch, home to an unspoiled harbour village. We continue to Ilfracombe for more coastal views. Our overnight stop is Bristol**. This bustling city is a perfect overnight stop with numerous restaurants and bars to enjoy in the evening. Day five takes us into the Cotswolds, first to Cirencester, then on to some of the smaller villages. We’ll continue on to Ironbridge, a village perched on the River Severn. Our overnight stop is the pretty English city of Chester. After a leisurely start in Chester, we’ll then head west to Wales to drive the Llanberis Pass and revel in the mountainous scenery. Snowdonia National Park is full of wild landscapes. We’ll also visit Conwy, a walled market town home to Conwy Castle*. You can explore narrow cobbled streets and take in views of the Thomas Telford Suspension Bridge that leads up to the Castle before we return to Chester. Today is The Peak District National Park. We’ll stop in the town of Buxton, then make our way to Bakewell. Another highlight is the stately home of Chatsworth House - set in idyllic gardens. We’ll spend our third evening in York. A day to explore York. You can choose what you‘d like to visit, perhaps York Minster*, or the Shambles. The day is free for you to do as you please with an optional walking tour. After a second evening in York, we’ll head south to Newark-on-Trent, which you’ll have ample time to explore. We’ll continue south to Cambridge, a famous University city. You can even enjoy an iconic punt down the River Cam, and view the University buildings from the river. We then return to London.
Start the journey through South Downs National Park to Winchester. Continue on through the New Forest to Corfe Castle, then to Lulworth Cove. Overnight in Exmouth. We visit Dartmoor National Park before stopping at Clapper Bridge. Lunch in Tavistock before continuing through Bodmin Moor and arriving in Falmouth, where you spend 2 nights. Visit Mousehole before continuing on to Porthcurno and visiting Minack Theatre. Then we visit Lands End and St Ives before returning to Falmouth. Making our way to Port Isaac before visiting Tintagel we will then arrive in Boscastle for lunch. We then continue on to Ilfracombe before arriving in Bristol where we spend the ngiht.
Day 1Begin your journey through the South Downs National Park to Winchester, home to one of the biggest cathedrals in Europe. Then continue through the New Forest to Corfe Castle*. Next, we visit one of England’s most impressive natural wonders, Lulworth Cove. Remember to bring comfortable shoes so you can enjoy a coastal walk to take in the unforgettable views. Our overnight stop is Exmouth**, a traditional coastal resort. With two miles of golden sandy beach and some delicious seafood available, this is a wonderful place to rest. **Please note if Exmouth is exceptionally busy we may move our overnight stop to Exeter. Day 2We will journey to Dartmoor National Park. With stunning views, deep wooded valleys, medieval farmhouses and Bronze Age stone circles, this is an incredible park to spend a few hours exploring. We’ll make a stop at the Clapper Bridge at Postbridge for pictures! We’ll enjoy a lunch stop in the market town of Tavistock. Sir Francis Drake, the famous sea captain, was born here. The old streets radiate from Bedford Square and offer shops for every taste. Venture behind the Town Hall and you will discover the historic Pannier Market. Your day will continue through Bodmin Moor, one of Cornwall’s designated Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, as we make our way to the coastal town of Falmouth, where we’ll spend the next 2 nights.Day 3 After a night in Falmouth, we’ll make our way to Mousehole where you’ll have a chance to explore this village, which has retained its original character and charm. We then continue to Porthcurno and the Minack Theatre*. We’ll then continue west to Land’s End, England’s most westerly point. You can enjoy a cliff-top walk here and take in the views. Our final stop of the day is in St Ives, before we return to Falmouth.Day 4 This morning we make our way to Port Isaac, the filming location for Doc Martin. Next, we visit Tintagel, birthplace of King Arthur, and a place to get lost in the myths of the past. Then it’s on to Boscastle for lunch, home to an harbour village! We continue to Ilfracombe for more impressive coastal views. Our overnight stop is Bristol**, home to Clifton’s iconic suspension bridge – free to walk and offering views of the Avon Gorge. This bustling city is a perfect overnight stop with numerous restaurants and bars. **Please note if Bristol is exceptionally busy we may move our overnight stop to the city of Bath.Day 5 Our final day takes us into the Cotswolds, first to Cirencester. We will also visit some of the smaller Cotswold villages. You’ll spend the afternoon in Oxford, aptly nicknamed the ‘City of Dreaming Spires’ by poet Matthew Arnold. This city is bustling and beautiful yet still holds clusters of tranquillity amongst the 38 colleges that you can explore here. We’ll enjoy an afternoon here to take in the buildings this city has to offer before we return to London. *Optional Extra Subject to Availability.