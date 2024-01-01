Casa de los Recuerdos Alejandro Cotto

El Salvador

The former home of El Salvador's most successful film director, the late Alejandro Cotto, is now a museum. Many of Cotto's personal belongings, artwork, awards and furniture have been preserved here, and the building is a fine example of a wealthy Salvadoran home. Don't miss the lake views from the end of the garden.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Iglesia El Rosario's interior is a colorful celebration.

    Iglesia El Rosario

    20.25 MILES

    Designed by sculptor Ruben Martinez and completed in 1971, Iglesia El Rosario is radically beautiful. Arguably the finest church in Central America, its…

  • Joya de Ceren is an archaeological site featuring ruins of a Mayan farming village that was buried by a volcano.

    Joya de Cerén

    24.06 MILES

    Known as the Pompeii of America, Unesco World Heritage Site Joya de Cerén was a small Maya settlement that was buried under volcanic ash when the Laguna…

  • Catedral Metropolitana in San Salvador

    Catedral Metropolitana

    20.27 MILES

    Facing the revamped Plaza Barrios, the cathedral is the most significant landmark in the city and the resting place of Archbishop Óscar A Romero. In the…

  • Centro Arte para la Paz

    Centro Arte para la Paz

    0.56 MILES

    Opened in 2000 as a charitable initiative to support victims of domestic violence, the Centro Arte para la Paz now organizes a range of cultural…

  • Jardín Botánico La Laguna

    Jardín Botánico La Laguna

    24.02 MILES

    Moss-covered bridges, pebbled paths, small waterfalls and ponds home to croaking frogs, turtles and feeding fish provide the perfect antidote to city…

  • La Semilla de Dios

    La Semilla de Dios

    27.73 MILES

    Local cooperative La Semilla de Dios, founded in 1977 by Fernando Llort, crafts quality products in workshops behind the store. If you ask permission you…

  • Parque Arqueológico Cihuatán

    Parque Arqueológico Cihuatán

    10.11 MILES

    The modest ruins of Cihuatán were once an immense urban area alongside the Río Guazapa, possibly the largest pre-Columbian city between Guatemala and Peru…

  • Centro Monseñor Romero

    Centro Monseñor Romero

    23.1 MILES

    At Universidad Centroamericana José Simeón Cañas (La UCA), the Centro Monseñor Romero pays homage to the martyred Archbishop Oscar Romero. Highly…

