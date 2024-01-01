The former home of El Salvador's most successful film director, the late Alejandro Cotto, is now a museum. Many of Cotto's personal belongings, artwork, awards and furniture have been preserved here, and the building is a fine example of a wealthy Salvadoran home. Don't miss the lake views from the end of the garden.
Casa de los Recuerdos Alejandro Cotto
El Salvador
