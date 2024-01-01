Ain Al Furtega

Sinai

LoginSave

This pretty palm-filled oasis is a relaxing spot and makes for a nice add-on if you're exploring the desert scenery of the region. It's 16km northwest of Nuweiba.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ras Abu Gallum Protectorate

    Ras Abu Gallum Protectorate

    28.74 MILES

    The starkly beautiful Ras Abu Gallum Protectorate covers 400 sq km of coastline between Dahab and Nuweiba, mixing coastal mountains, narrow valleys, sand…

  • Bir Al Mashy Beach

    Bir Al Mashy Beach

    20.75 MILES

    The haunting wreck of cargo ship Georgios G – ambitiously dubbed the 'Saudi Titanic' – sits half-submerged, rusting in the sun after becoming stranded on…

  • Al Sharim Beach

    Al Sharim Beach

    18.77 MILES

    Al Sharim Beach feels delightfully remote. The beach is literally the desert arriving at the sea, complete with camels who wander freely in the area. The…

  • Coloured Canyon

    Coloured Canyon

    12.52 MILES

    This canyon derives its name from the layers of bright, multicoloured stones that resemble paintings on its steep, narrow walls. It's magnificently…

  • Sinker

    Sinker

    10.11 MILES

    The Sinker is a massive submerged mooring buoy designed for cargo ships, which was sunk by mistake in the mid-1990s. Since then it has developed into a…

  • Mayet El Wishwashi

    Mayet El Wishwashi

    16.15 MILES

    The area around the spring of Mayat El Wishwashi is great for hiking. The actual spring is hidden within a canyon and only has only a trickle of water,…

  • Nuweiba Beach

    Nuweiba Beach

    7.61 MILES

    This rather lovely sweep of golden sand straddles the coastline just south of Nuweiba City. It's the widest strip of beach in the Nuweiba area so is good…

  • Ain Umm Ahmed

    Ain Umm Ahmed

    8.18 MILES

    Picturesque Ain Umm Ahmed is the largest oasis in eastern Sinai, with lots of palms, Bedouin houses and a famous stream that becomes an icy river in the…

View more attractions

Nearby Sinai attractions

1. Dune

6.76 MILES

This large sand dune marks the end of Nuweiba City and the beginning of the Tarabin beachfront area. If you're in the Tarabin area, it's a good swimming…

2. Tarabin Beach

6.81 MILES

Tarabin's skinny strip of beach is a mix of golden sand and small pebbles and has a decent snorkelling reef just offshore.

3. Nuweiba Beach

7.61 MILES

This rather lovely sweep of golden sand straddles the coastline just south of Nuweiba City. It's the widest strip of beach in the Nuweiba area so is good…

4. Ain Umm Ahmed

8.18 MILES

Picturesque Ain Umm Ahmed is the largest oasis in eastern Sinai, with lots of palms, Bedouin houses and a famous stream that becomes an icy river in the…

5. Ras Shaitan

8.43 MILES

The highlight of this dive 15km north of Nuweiba is undoubtedly the contoured topography, including narrow valleys, sand-filled depressions and deep…

6. Sinker

10.11 MILES

The Sinker is a massive submerged mooring buoy designed for cargo ships, which was sunk by mistake in the mid-1990s. Since then it has developed into a…

7. Gebel Barga

11.5 MILES

The climb up Gebel Barga is quite tricky but the summit affords stunning views over the mountains of eastern Sinai.

8. Wadi Huweiyit

11.99 MILES

Wadi Huweiyit is an impressive sandstone canyon with lookouts that give panoramic views over to Saudi Arabia.