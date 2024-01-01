Museo del Ron y la Caña

Santo Domingo

Housed in a restored 16th-century building, exhibits here celebrate rum and sugarcane, two of the country’s most important exports. Displays and photographs explain the history of their production and importance to the DR’s economy. At the bar you can sample the wares, which are distilled in-house and include passionfruit and cinnamon flavors, or buy some to go.

