Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shutterstock / Diabluses
The fishing port of San Vicente de la Barquera, the final town on the western Cantabrian coast before you enter Asturias, sits handsomely on a point of land between two long inlets, backed by dramatic Picos de Europa mountainscapes. Together with Santander, Laredo and Castro Urdiales, it was one of the Cuatro Villas de la Costa, a federation of four dominant medieval ports that was converted into the province of Cantabria in 1779. The long sandy beaches east of town make it a busy summer spot.
San Vicente de la Barquera
This extensive 20km cave system, exploited as a lead and zinc mine before 1979, makes for a popular outing inland from San Vicente. The one-hour visit…
Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de los Ángeles
San Vicente de la Barquera
San Vicente’s outstanding monument is the Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de los Ángeles, commissioned by Alfonso VIII in 1210. Though mostly Gothic, it sports…
San Vicente de la Barquera
San Vicente’s 13th-century castle, one of Cantabria’s best preserved, rises near the top of the old part of town. Sights inside are limited, and exhibits…
San Vicente de la Barquera
Along the coast east of town, these two beautiful beaches are basically one broad, 4km-long golden strand. Merón gets surf, while El Rosal (the western…
San Vicente de la Barquera
The eastern inlet bordering San Vicente, the estuary of the Río Escudo, is spanned by the long, low-slung, 15th-century Puente de la Maza.
Get to the heart of San Vicente de la Barquera with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Spain $28.99
Canary Islands $24.99
Andalucia $24.99