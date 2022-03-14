Gola Rainforest National Park

The vision of Gola Rainforest National Park is to act as a catalyst for peace, prosperity and national pride in Sierra Leone, ensuring that its globally important habitats, biodiversity, environmental services and wider landscape are conserved and that neighbouring communities are active environmental stewards of the natural resource base that underpins and enhances their livelihoods

Overview

Part of the same tract of rainforest as Tiwai Island, the Gola Rainforest National Park is home to an abundance of creatures great and small, from rare, intricately patterned butterflies to lost, lumbering forest elephants having a hard time locating the rest of their species (as in most parts of West Africa, their numbers are critically low). The park runs from Tiwai Island in the south up to the rocky Malema hills in the north. In September 2016, the Liberian side of the rainforest became the Liberian Gola Forest National Park, and together with the Sierra Leonean side becomes a trans-boundary peace park protecting some 1600 sq km.

