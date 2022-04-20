The Northern Fjords

Overview of Geirangerfjord and Seven Sisters waterfall.

Justin Foulkes

Overview

As you travel north from Nordfjord, a web of deep, craggy fjords bites into the coastline, creating a myriad of islets and inlets along the coastline, and etching out some truly breathtaking scenery.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Atlantic Ocean Road, passing through the several small islands in Norwegian Sea, is part of National Tourist Routes of Norway.

    Atlanterhavsveien

    The Northern Fjords

    The eight storm-lashed bridges of the Atlantic Ocean Road buck and twist like sea serpents, connecting 17 islets between Vevang and the island of Averøya…

  • Trollstigen, Norway, Sunset over the Trollstigen valley road 895332008

    Trollstigen

    The Northern Fjords

    This twisting, sky-topping corkscrew of a road is the most famous stretch of tarmac in Norway. Completed in 1936 after eight years of labour, the Troll's…

  • Traveling over Kylling bridge.

    Rauma Railway

    The Northern Fjords

    A classic Norwegian train ride that railway buffs definitely won't want to miss, the 114km-long Rauma Railway clatters from Åndalsnes and Dombås, high in…

  • Jugendstil Senteret

    Jugendstil Senteret

    Ålesund

    The city's unique architectural heritage is documented in a former pharmacy, the first listed Jugendstil monument in Ålesund. Apart from the building's…

  • Grip

    Grip

    The Northern Fjords

    Fourteen kilometres out to sea from Kristiansund, the island of Grip has a long tradition of cod-fishing stretching back centuries, but was abandoned by…

  • Dalsnibba

    Dalsnibba

    The Northern Fjords

    For the highest and perhaps most stunning of the many stunning views of the Geiranger valley and fjord, take the 5km toll road (130kr per car) that climbs…

  • Sunnmøre Museum

    Sunnmøre Museum

    Ålesund

    Ålesund's celebrated Sunnmøre Museum is 4km east of the centre. Here, at the site of the old Borgundkaupangen trading centre, active from the 11th to 16th…

  • Flydalsjuvet

    Flydalsjuvet

    The Northern Fjords

    You'll have seen that classic photo somewhere, beloved of brochures, of the overhanging rock Flydalsjuvet, usually with a figure gazing down at a cruise…

