Italian Riviera is situated in the northern western part of the mediterranean coast of Italy and it is famous for its exclusive beaches and its beautiful sea

Overview

Bordertown Ventimiglia once harboured a stoic Roman town known as Albintimulium, which survived until the 5th century AD, when it was besieged by the Goths. These days it's besieged by a weekly horde of French bargain hunters who cross the border each market day.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Green bower in Villa Hanbury Botanic Gardens, near Ventimiglia.

    Giardini Botanici Hanbury

    Ventimiglia

    Established in 1867 by English businessman Sir Thomas Hanbury, the 18-hectare Villa Hanbury estate is planted with 5800 botanical species from five…

  • Centro Storico

    Centro Storico

    Ventimiglia

    The small village on the hill is upper Ventimiglia, home to one of the largest historic centres in the Italian Riviera. Medieval walls surround the lofty…

  • Mercato del Venerdì

    Mercato del Venerdì

    Ventimiglia

    Ventimiglia is best known for its huge Friday market when hundreds of stalls sell food, clothes, leather goods, homewares, baskets and everything else…

  • Area archeologica di Nervia

    Area archeologica di Nervia

    Ventimiglia

    Sandwiched between the road and the railway line on the eastern edge of town, these Roman ruins bear testimony to Ventimiglia's Roman romance and include…

  • Cattedrale di Santa Maria Assunta

    Cattedrale di Santa Maria Assunta

    Ventimiglia

    A must-see when exploring the historic centre, this cathedral has original 13th-century elements, including a portal with an acute arch, Romanesque…

