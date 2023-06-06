County Mayo

Sheep inside an abandoned dry stone cottage in the deserted village of Slievemore on Achill Island.

©Ponderful Pictures/Shutterstock

Overview

Mayo has wild beauty and haunting landscapes, but you'll find few tourists here, which means there are plenty of untapped opportunities for exploration by car, foot, bicycle or horseback. Life here has never been easy and the Potato Famine (1845–51) ravaged the county and prompted mass emigration. Consequently many people with Irish ancestry around the world can trace their roots to this once-blighted land.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Ballintubber Abbey

    Ballintubber Abbey

    County Mayo

    Imposing Ballintubber Abbey is the only church in Ireland founded by an Irish king that remains in use. It's reputed to have been established in 1216 next…

  • Dun Briste

    Dun Briste

    County Mayo

    An astonishing sea stack that's lashed by foaming sea, Dun Briste is Mayo's top natural sight. Legend attests that St Patrick drove all the vipers from…

  • Céide Fields

    Céide Fields

    County Mayo

    An exposed hillside 8km northwest of Ballycastle is home to one of the world's most extensive Stone Age monuments. So far stone-walled fields, houses and…

  • Clare Island Abbey

    Clare Island Abbey

    County Mayo

    The chancel roof of 13th-century Clare Island Abbey is dotted with faded fragments of murals, dating from around 1500. Look out too for the tomb reputed…

  • National Museum of Country Life

    National Museum of Country Life

    County Mayo

    The extensive and engrossing displays of this riverside museum delve into Ireland's fascinating rural traditions and skills. It's set in a modern,…

  • St Mary's Well

    St Mary's Well

    County Mayo

    St Mary's is one of Ireland's most transfixing holy wells. An apparition of the Virgin Mary has drawn pilgrims here for centuries, and today a tumbledown…

  • Slievemore Deserted Village

    Slievemore Deserted Village

    County Mayo

    The bleak remains of more than 80 houses in this deserted village at the foot of Mt Slievemore are slowly being reduced to rock piles, a poignant reminder…

  • Keem Bay Beach

    Keem Bay Beach

    County Mayo

    Tucked away at the far west of the island, Keem Bay is Achill's most remote Blue Flag beach. The crescent of golden sands sits at the foot of steep cliffs…

View more attractions

