Overview

Closest of the Gilis to Lombok, Gili Air blends Gili T’s buzz and bustle with Meno's minimalist vibe. The white-sand beaches here are arguably the best of the Gili bunch and there’s just enough nightlife to keep the sociable happy. Snorkeling is good right from the main strip along the east coast – a lovely sandy lane dotted with bamboo bungalows and little restaurants where you can eat virtually on top of a turquoise sea.