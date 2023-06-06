Shop
If you’ve ever dreamt about having a tropical island entirely to yourself, complete with palm trees, powdery white beaches and crystal-clear waters, the Banyak Islands is a great place to fulfil your Robinson Crusoe fantasy. A cluster of 99 mostly uninhabited islands, the Banyak (Many) Islands are situated about 30km west of Singkil. Remote they might be, but they are now very much on the radar of paradise-seeking travellers and surfers. As well as having arguably the finest beaches in Sumatra and a handful of quality surf spots, the Banyaks feature Sumatra’s best snorkelling, with beautiful underwater forests of colourful coral (at least where there has been no past dynamite fishing).
The second-largest of the Banyak Islands, Pulau Bangkaru is home to a turtle conservation project, so visits are strictly controlled and you’re only…
Covered in dense jungle, Pulau Tuangku is the largest of the Banyak Islands. Surfers head to Ujung Lolok, the headland at the south of the island,…
Rather out of the way, this medium-sized island is covered in coconut trees, and has a couple of jungle paths you can walk and a gorgeous stretch of beach…
This largish island with pristine beaches takes a couple of hours to walk around. It's one of the most popular places to stay with several guesthouses set…
One of two inhabited islands in the Banyaks, connected to the mainland by frequent public boats. It has no attractions of its own, but has a mellow…
The small island of Pulau Tailana is renowned for reefs that are waves of colour. The island has a popular guesthouse.
There’s good snorkelling between Pulau Laman and Pulau Laureh, with some remarkable growths of vivid blue coral.
Offers some excellent snorkelling. Dugongs are sometimes sighted in the mornings off the island’s north shore.
