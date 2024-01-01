Brno's impressive planetarium and its rotating programme of space-themed projections will wow younger kids. Most of the shows are narrated in Czech, though some have simultaneous English commentary. Get tickets and transport info at the tourist information centre. The location is 2km northwest of the centre.
Brno Observatory & Planetarium
Brno
1.48 MILES
Brno had a reputation in the 1920s as a centre for modern architecture in the Bauhaus style. Arguably the finest example is this family villa, designed by…
29.64 MILES
Lednice’s massive neo-Gothic chateau, owned by the Liechtenstein family from 1582 to 1945, is one of the country’s most popular weekend destinations. The…
Labyrinth under the Cabbage Market
1.42 MILES
In recent years, the city has opened several sections of extensive underground tunnels to the general public. This tour takes around 60 minutes to explore…
1.02 MILES
Brno's spooky hilltop castle is considered the city's most important landmark. Its history stretches back to the 13th century, when it was home to…
1.25 MILES
This austere 15th-century church contains a baroque pulpit with reliefs of Christ dating from 1525. But the biggest draw is a small stone figure known as…
1.39 MILES
No visit to Brno would be complete without a peek inside the city's medieval Old Town Hall, parts of which date back to the 13th century. The tourist…
27.4 MILES
The size of Mikulov's forlorn Jewish cemetery, numbering 4000 tombstones, is a testament to the importance of the community to the town over the centuries…
1.52 MILES
One of the city's leading attractions is this ghoulish cellar crypt that holds the mummified remains of several city noblemen from the 18th century…
1.06 MILES
Gregor Mendel (1822–84), the Augustinian monk whose studies of pea plants and bees at Brno's Abbey of St Thomas established modern genetics, is…
1.24 MILES
This ghoulish 20-minute tour through the former burial grounds and crypts below the Church of St James displays the collected bones and remains of some 50…
1.26 MILES
These medieval cellars were discovered during excavation work carried out in 1999. On display is a permanent exhibition of mining and minting, which were…
1.27 MILES
The city's striking plague column dates from 1680.
1.27 MILES
This interactive science centre located within the Brno Exhibition Grounds will appeal to children of all ages. Through games, videos, machines and…
1.31 MILES
The House of the Lords of Lipá is a Renaissance palace (1589–96) with a 19th-century sgraffito facade and arcaded courtyard.