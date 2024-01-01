Brno Observatory & Planetarium

Brno

Brno's impressive planetarium and its rotating programme of space-themed projections will wow younger kids. Most of the shows are narrated in Czech, though some have simultaneous English commentary. Get tickets and transport info at the tourist information centre. The location is 2km northwest of the centre.

