Museo Alejandro Humboldt

Habana Vieja

German scientist Alexander von Humboldt is often referred to as the 'second discoverer' of Cuba, but his huge Cuban legacy goes largely unnoticed by outsiders. This small museum displays a historical trajectory of his work collecting scientific and botanical data across Cuba and other Latin American countries in the early 1800s.

