St Michael's Church

Abutting a sunny square at the centre of the old town, Omiš' early-17th-century parish church has an ornate entrance carved from Brač stone, including Corinthian columns decorated in an interesting fish-scale pattern. Inside there's a single nave with a high vaulted ceiling, a gilded high altar and some beautiful paintings.
