St Michael's Church

Omiš

Abutting a sunny square at the centre of the old town, Omiš' early-17th-century parish church has an ornate entrance carved from Brač stone, including Corinthian columns decorated in an interesting fish-scale pattern. Inside there's a single nave with a high vaulted ceiling, a gilded high altar and some beautiful paintings.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • JULY 11, 2017: Empty courtyard in Diocletian's Palace.

    Diocletian’s Palace

    13.48 MILES

    Taking up a prime harborside position, the extraordinary complex of Diocletian's Palace is one of the most imposing ancient Roman structures in existence…

  • View in a bright sunny day of fortress Klis near Split in Croatia.

    Klis Fortress

    11.71 MILES

    Controlling the valley leading into Split, the imposing Klis Fortress spreads along a limestone bluff, reaching 1260ft (385m) at its highest point. Its…

  • Croatia, Dalmatia, Brac island, Bol, Zlatni Rat (Golden Cape) beach

    Zlatni Rat

    13.28 MILES

    Zlatni Rat, Croatia's most photographed beach, extends like a tongue into the sea for about a quarter of a mile (400m). Despite the hype and constant…

  • St Dominus Cathedral belfry, Diocletian's Palace .

    Cathedral of St Domnius

    13.46 MILES

    Split’s octagonal cathedral is one of the best-preserved ancient Roman buildings still standing. It was built as a mausoleum for Diocletian, the last…

  • Pustinja Blaca hermitage on the rock.

    Blaca Hermitage

    13.29 MILES

    Things can't have looked too different on the approach to this remote mountain cleft when a small group of priests and their servants, on the run from the…

  • St Lawrence's Cathedral

    St Lawrence's Cathedral

    22.78 MILES

    Trogir's show-stopping attraction is its three-naved Venetian cathedral, one of the finest architectural works in Croatia, built between the 13th and 15th…

  • Vidova Gora

    Vidova Gora

    11.97 MILES

    At 778m, Vidova Gora is the highest point on the Adriatic Islands and the view from the top is astounding. From here the entire island of Hvar is spread…

  • 500px Photo ID: 130117679 - Solin ancient arena old ruins, Dalmatia, Croatia

    Salona

    12.61 MILES

    The ruins of the ancient city of Salona, situated at the foot of the mountains just northeast of Split, are the most archaeologically important in Croatia…

Nearby Omiš attractions

1. Mirabela Fortress

0.06 MILES

Also known as Peovica, this little tower was built in the 13th century on 9th-century Byzantine foundations. It's reached by a steep set of steps, and…

2. Island of Brač Museum

7.36 MILES

Brač Museum is housed in the Kaštil Radojković, a fortification built during the Venetian-Turkish wars that incorporates part of an ancient Illyrian wall…

3. Vrilo

7.93 MILES

This beach is close to the ferry wharf, immediately east of the town centre.

4. Church of the Annunciation

8.14 MILES

Built in the 18th century, this elegant triple-naved baroque church and its 35m-high bell tower dominate the historic harbour at the heart of Supetar…

5. Vlačica

8.25 MILES

The closest beach to the west of the old town.

6. Supetar Cemetery

8.32 MILES

An unexpected highlight of Supetar is its fascinating cemetery, full of striking sculptural monuments. Grandest of all is the over-the-top Petrinović…

7. Banj

8.4 MILES

Supetar's main beach is a large eastward-facing curve lined with pine trees and beach bars.

8. Tri Mosta

8.56 MILES

The 'Three Bridges' beach is just past the cemetery. There's a good restaurant at the eastern end, and you can rent boats and jet skis nearby.