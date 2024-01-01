Sandy Bačvice is Split's most popular beach. There's a lot of concrete and it's perpetually crowded, but it offers a good taste of everyday Split life. Locals come here during the day to swim, sunbathe and drink coffee; a younger crowd returns in the evening for the bars and clubs. There are showers and changing rooms at both ends of the beach.
0.24 MILES
Wedged between the Bačvice and Firule bays, this little beach has a large cafe-bar and a slender strip of fine pebbles.
0.32 MILES
Less built up than nearby Bačvice, this little horseshoe cove has a slimline sandy beach with a bar down one end.
0.5 MILES
Originally a double gate on the eastern wall of Diocletian's Palace, only the inner part of this portal remains, decorated with arches and niches that…
0.5 MILES
This mildly interesting museum occupies a former convent built within what was originally the emperor's bed chambers. Downstairs are temporary exhibitions…
5. Diocletian's Palace Substructure
0.51 MILES
The Bronze Gate of Diocletian's Palace once opened straight from the water into the palace basements, enabling goods to be unloaded and stored here. Now…
0.51 MILES
The most unassuming of the gates to Diocletian's Palace, this humble entrance once opened straight from the water into the basement. Look up and you'll be…
0.52 MILES
0.53 MILES
At the southern end of the peristil, above the basement stairs, is the vestibule, a grand and cavernous domed room, open to the sky, which was once the…