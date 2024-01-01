Amphitheatre

Split

LoginSave

Salona's huge 2nd-century amphitheatre was partly destroyed in the 17th century by the Venetians to prevent it from being used as a refuge by Turkish raiders. At one time it could accommodate 18,000 spectators, which gives an idea of the size and importance of ancient Salona.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • JULY 11, 2017: Empty courtyard in Diocletian's Palace.

    Diocletian’s Palace

    2.71 MILES

    Taking up a prime harborside position, the extraordinary complex of Diocletian's Palace is one of the most imposing ancient Roman structures in existence…

  • View in a bright sunny day of fortress Klis near Split in Croatia.

    Klis Fortress

    2.82 MILES

    Controlling the valley leading into Split, the imposing Klis Fortress spreads along a limestone bluff, reaching 1260ft (385m) at its highest point. Its…

  • Croatia, Dalmatia, Brac island, Bol, Zlatni Rat (Golden Cape) beach

    Zlatni Rat

    21.05 MILES

    Zlatni Rat, Croatia's most photographed beach, extends like a tongue into the sea for about a quarter of a mile (400m). Despite the hype and constant…

  • St Dominus Cathedral belfry, Diocletian's Palace .

    Cathedral of St Domnius

    2.72 MILES

    Split’s octagonal cathedral is one of the best-preserved ancient Roman buildings still standing. It was built as a mausoleum for Diocletian, the last…

  • Teenage girl descending an idyllic lake at the Dalmation coast, named Dragon's eye - stock photo Dragon's eye lake, (Zmajevo Oko) in Rogoznica, Croatia. Natural salt water lake in the middle of nature, not far from the beach. The lake is in the middle of nature and freely accessible to all. Many people take a swim there as well.

    Dragon's Eye Lake

    25.92 MILES

    One of Northern Dalmatia's most striking natural phenomena, Dragon's Eye Lake is a 10,000-sq-metre oval encircled by 4m- to 24m-high cliffs. Connected to…

  • Pustinja Blaca hermitage on the rock.

    Blaca Hermitage

    17.17 MILES

    Things can't have looked too different on the approach to this remote mountain cleft when a small group of priests and their servants, on the run from the…

  • St Lawrence's Cathedral

    St Lawrence's Cathedral

    11.31 MILES

    Trogir's show-stopping attraction is its three-naved Venetian cathedral, one of the finest architectural works in Croatia, built between the 13th and 15th…

  • Vidova Gora

    Vidova Gora

    19.34 MILES

    At 778m, Vidova Gora is the highest point on the Adriatic Islands and the view from the top is astounding. From here the entire island of Hvar is spread…

View more attractions

Nearby Split attractions

1. Five Martyrs Basilica

0.16 MILES

Just outside the ancient walls of Salona is this ruined basilica. It was built on the site of an early Christian cemetery where the remains of some of…

2. Theatre

0.36 MILES

At Salona very little remains of the Forum, the large square that was the administrative, economic and religious centre of every Roman city. More…

3. Porta Caesarea

0.37 MILES

This 1st-century eastern city gate was later engulfed by Salona as the city spread eastwards. Grooves in the stone road left by ancient wheels can still…

4. Salona

0.41 MILES

The ruins of the ancient city of Salona, situated at the foot of the mountains just northeast of Split, are the most archaeologically important in Croatia…

5. Episcopal Centre

0.44 MILES

This section of the ruins of ancient Salona includes a three-aisled, 5th-century cathedral with an octagonal baptistery, and the remains of Bishop…

6. Baths

0.48 MILES

The remains of the public baths of the ancient Roman city of Salona.

7. Manastirine

0.48 MILES

Numerous sarcophagi are scattered about this part of ancient Salona, situated between the car park and the museum. It was a burial place for Christian…

8. Tusculum

0.49 MILES

This building near the main entrance to the ruins of the ancient city of Salona was built by the site's ground-breaking archaeologist Monsignor Frane…