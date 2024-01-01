One Hundred Step Beach

Zhejiang

The most popular of Putuoshan’s beaches has a pretty pagoda perched on terraced rock that always has a crowd. Swimming is allowed between May and August until 6pm.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Puji Temple

    Puji Temple

    0.28 MILES

    Fronted by large ponds and overlooked by towering camphor trees and luohan pines, this restored Chan (Zen) temple stands by the main square and dates from…

  • Fayu Temple

    Fayu Temple

    1.22 MILES

    Colossal camphor trees and a huge gingko tree tower over this yellow-roof-tiled Chan (Zen) temple, where a vast glittering statue of Guanyin sits…

  • South Sea Guanyin

    South Sea Guanyin

    0.91 MILES

    The first thing you see as you approach Putuoshan by boat is this 33m-high glittering statue of Guanyin, overlooking the waves at the southernmost tip of…

  • Foding Mountain

    Foding Mountain

    1.36 MILES

    A steep but beautifully shaded half-hour to 45-minute climb can be made up Foding Mountain – Buddha’s Summit Peak – the highest point on the island. This…

  • Chaoyang Cave

    Chaoyang Cave

    0.26 MILES

    At the jutting point that marks the boundary between One Hundred Step Beach and One Thousand Step Beach, 'Sun-facing' Cave is a small, rarely visited…

  • Luòjiāshān

    Luòjiāshān

    3.74 MILES

    The very small island of Luòjiāshān, southeast of Putuoshan, has its own temples and pagodas and makes for a fun expedition. The ferry (return trip…

  • Guanyin Cave

    Guanyin Cave

    0.93 MILES

    Crouch with an arched back into this magnificent, smoky and mysterious old grotto with a low, head-scraping ceiling to witness its assembly of Guanyins…

  • One Thousand Step Beach

    One Thousand Step Beach

    0.62 MILES

    Putuoshan’s largest beach stretches all along the northeast coast of the island – a long unspoilt stretch of blonde sand. Swimming is only permitted…

View more attractions

