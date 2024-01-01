The most popular of Putuoshan’s beaches has a pretty pagoda perched on terraced rock that always has a crowd. Swimming is allowed between May and August until 6pm.
One Hundred Step Beach
Zhejiang
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.28 MILES
Fronted by large ponds and overlooked by towering camphor trees and luohan pines, this restored Chan (Zen) temple stands by the main square and dates from…
1.22 MILES
Colossal camphor trees and a huge gingko tree tower over this yellow-roof-tiled Chan (Zen) temple, where a vast glittering statue of Guanyin sits…
0.91 MILES
The first thing you see as you approach Putuoshan by boat is this 33m-high glittering statue of Guanyin, overlooking the waves at the southernmost tip of…
1.36 MILES
A steep but beautifully shaded half-hour to 45-minute climb can be made up Foding Mountain – Buddha’s Summit Peak – the highest point on the island. This…
0.26 MILES
At the jutting point that marks the boundary between One Hundred Step Beach and One Thousand Step Beach, 'Sun-facing' Cave is a small, rarely visited…
3.74 MILES
The very small island of Luòjiāshān, southeast of Putuoshan, has its own temples and pagodas and makes for a fun expedition. The ferry (return trip…
0.93 MILES
Crouch with an arched back into this magnificent, smoky and mysterious old grotto with a low, head-scraping ceiling to witness its assembly of Guanyins…
0.62 MILES
Putuoshan’s largest beach stretches all along the northeast coast of the island – a long unspoilt stretch of blonde sand. Swimming is only permitted…
