The home of a Naxi chieftain, the Mu Family Mansion was heavily renovated (more like built from scratch) after the devastating earthquake that struck Lijiang in 1996. Limited captions do very little to introduce the Mu family's history, but for many the beautiful grounds are reason enough to visit. Entrance is not included in the Old Town ticket.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Lijiang attractions
