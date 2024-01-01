Street of Happiness

Macau

Not far west of Largo do Senado is Rua da Felicidade (Street of Happiness). Its shuttered terraces were once Macau’s main red-light district. Several scenes from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom were shot here. Restaurants, grocery stores, herbal tea shops and jewellers operate out of these two-storey houses.

Nearby Macau attractions

1. Pawnshop Museum

0.07 MILES

Occupying a street corner, the photogenic Tak Seng On (virtue and success) pawnshop building is now a museum offering a fun and atmospheric glimpse into…

2. Sam Kai Vui Kun Temple

0.1 MILES

Literally ‘a community hall for three streets’, this temple was a meeting place for merchants and an adjudication court, before the Chinese Chamber of…

3. Sir Robert Ho Tung Library

0.11 MILES

This charming building, founded in the 19th century, was the country retreat of the late tycoon Robert Ho Tung, who purchased it in 1918. The colonial…

4. IACM Temporary Exhibition Gallery

0.12 MILES

This cool, dimly lit gallery just inside the entrance of the Leal Senado offers welcome respite from the heat and hectic pace of Avenida de Almeida…

5. Church of St Augustine

0.13 MILES

The foundations of this church date from 1586 when it was established by Spanish Augustinians, but the present structure was built in 1814. The high altar…

6. Senate Library

0.13 MILES

Located in the Leal Senado, Macau's oldest and most lavish library is a beautiful adaptation of the 18th-century library in the Convento de Mafra outside…

7. Leal Senado

0.13 MILES

Facing Largo do Senado is Macau’s most important historical building, the 18th-century ‘Loyal Senate’, which houses the Instituto para os Assuntos Cívicos…

8. Dom Pedro V Theatre

0.14 MILES

This sage green neoclassical theatre is one of the oldest western-style theatres in East Asia, and remains an important cultural venue today. It was built…