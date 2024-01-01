Not far west of Largo do Senado is Rua da Felicidade (Street of Happiness). Its shuttered terraces were once Macau’s main red-light district. Several scenes from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom were shot here. Restaurants, grocery stores, herbal tea shops and jewellers operate out of these two-storey houses.
