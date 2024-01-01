Tseway Gompa

Gansu

The renovated Tseway Gompa is one of the few Bön monasteries in Gansu. Unlike most Buddhist temples, you should circumnavigate this holy site counterclockwise in the Bön fashion. There are great views of Bājiǎo from the ridge behind the monastery.

