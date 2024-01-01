FORCE

Nova Scotia

Discover the science behind in-stream tidal energy at this research center, which uses the incredible tides of the Bay of Fundy to create electricity.

1. Ottawa House Museum By-the-Sea

3.6 MILES

This 21-room mansion was once the summer home of Sir Charles Tupper (1821–1915), who served as premier of Nova Scotia and also as prime minister of Canada…

2. Fundy Geological Museum

4.29 MILES

If you want to understand the geological history of the Bay of Fundy this excellent museum should be your first port of call. It has a wide range of…

3. Age of Sail Museum

7.82 MILES

This museum on the banks of the tidal Greville River, about 20km west of Parrsboro, memorializes the age of sail and the area's shipbuilding past. A…

4. Blomidon Provincial Park

7.97 MILES

Known for its dramatic red cliffs (some 180m high) overlooking the fast-moving tides of the Bay of Fundy, this beautiful 760-hectare park makes a great…

5. Blomidon Estate Winery

14.91 MILES

This renowned winery is well worth a stop, particularly for its sparkling crémants and crisp Tidal Bay (a blend of local varieties that makes up an…

6. Prescott House Museum

18.02 MILES

This museum is housed in what is considered to be one of the finest examples of Georgian architecture in Nova Scotia: the former home of the…

7. Grand Pré National Historic Site

18.61 MILES

This interpretive center explains the historical context for the deportation of the French-Acadian people from Acadian, Mi'kmaw and British perspectives,…

8. Five Islands Provincial Park

18.68 MILES

Just 7km west of Economy, Five Islands Provincial Park offers several good hikes. The 4.5km Red Head Trail is well developed, with lookouts, benches and…