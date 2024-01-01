Discover the science behind in-stream tidal energy at this research center, which uses the incredible tides of the Bay of Fundy to create electricity.
FORCE
Nova Scotia
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Cape Chignecto Provincial Park
20.21 MILES
This isolated wilderness on the Bay of Fundy offers some of the best coastal hiking in Nova Scotia. The 55km coastal loop usually takes three days to…
22.43 MILES
Located on the site of the Old Joggins No 7 Coal Mine, this impressive visitor center relates the story of the World Heritage–listed Joggins Fossil Cliffs…
Grand Pré National Historic Site
18.61 MILES
This interpretive center explains the historical context for the deportation of the French-Acadian people from Acadian, Mi'kmaw and British perspectives,…
19.13 MILES
A one-woman passion project, these glorious terraced gardens are a must-see for horticulturalists. Split into a series of 'rooms' by hedges of beech, box…
4.29 MILES
If you want to understand the geological history of the Bay of Fundy this excellent museum should be your first port of call. It has a wide range of…
19.33 MILES
This organic, biodynamic winery has a fast-growing reputation across Nova Scotia and beyond, producing vintages ranging from a bubbly rosé and blanc de…
21.22 MILES
One of the best destination wineries in the region, Luckett has palatial views over the vines and hillsides down to the Bay of Fundy cliffs. After…
18.84 MILES
This spectacular cape of sheer cliffs was misnamed Cape d'Or (Cape of Gold) by Samuel de Champlain in 1604 – the glittering veins he saw were actually…
Nearby Nova Scotia attractions
1. Ottawa House Museum By-the-Sea
3.6 MILES
This 21-room mansion was once the summer home of Sir Charles Tupper (1821–1915), who served as premier of Nova Scotia and also as prime minister of Canada…
4.29 MILES
If you want to understand the geological history of the Bay of Fundy this excellent museum should be your first port of call. It has a wide range of…
7.82 MILES
This museum on the banks of the tidal Greville River, about 20km west of Parrsboro, memorializes the age of sail and the area's shipbuilding past. A…
7.97 MILES
Known for its dramatic red cliffs (some 180m high) overlooking the fast-moving tides of the Bay of Fundy, this beautiful 760-hectare park makes a great…
14.91 MILES
This renowned winery is well worth a stop, particularly for its sparkling crémants and crisp Tidal Bay (a blend of local varieties that makes up an…
18.02 MILES
This museum is housed in what is considered to be one of the finest examples of Georgian architecture in Nova Scotia: the former home of the…
7. Grand Pré National Historic Site
18.61 MILES
This interpretive center explains the historical context for the deportation of the French-Acadian people from Acadian, Mi'kmaw and British perspectives,…
8. Five Islands Provincial Park
18.68 MILES
Just 7km west of Economy, Five Islands Provincial Park offers several good hikes. The 4.5km Red Head Trail is well developed, with lookouts, benches and…