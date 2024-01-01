Misery Bay Provincial Park

Bruce Peninsula

This 10-sq-km park on the western end of Manitoulin offers several trails ranging in length from two to eight kilometers. Hikes include mixed forests, glacial beaches, wetlands and rare alvar landscapes (flat rock ecosystems). Stop in at the visitors center for a trail map and to check out the exhibits on the park's unique features.

