This 10-sq-km park on the western end of Manitoulin offers several trails ranging in length from two to eight kilometers. Hikes include mixed forests, glacial beaches, wetlands and rare alvar landscapes (flat rock ecosystems). Stop in at the visitors center for a trail map and to check out the exhibits on the park's unique features.
Misery Bay Provincial Park
Bruce Peninsula
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
22.35 MILES
This well-respected art gallery features works by a remarkable range of Canadian fine artists, sculptors and artisans. The gallery itself, a red farmhouse…
25.44 MILES
Set on a long curving bay facing Lake Huron, this is arguably the best beach on the island. The sand is soft and tawny, the water calm, and it's backed by…
28.8 MILES
You're free to explore on your own, but guided tours of this insightful museum are highly recommended. Rotating exhibits reflect a rich history of legends…
Church of the Immaculate Conception
28.85 MILES
This church in the round represents a tipi, a fire pit and the circle of life, and it mixes aboriginal traditions and Catholic beliefs. Colorful paintings…
25.22 MILES
Just off Hwy 540 before Kagawong, there's a parking lot picnic area at the top of this pretty waterfall. A set of stairs leads down to the base where you…
Nearby Bruce Peninsula attractions
