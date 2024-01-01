Ragged Ass Rd

Yellowknife

Named by prospectors who had gone stone-broke (ragged ass), this road was immortalized in a song and album by Tom Cochrane, himself the son of a bush pilot. The street sign went missing so often that the authorities started selling souvenir copies. Mansions now outnumber sagging gold-rush-era cabins.

  • Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre

    Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre

    0.86 MILES

    Acting as NWT's historical and cultural archive, this well-laid-out museum overlooks Frame Lake. Expertly assembled displays address natural history,…

  • Great Slave Lake

    Great Slave Lake

    1.47 MILES

    Yellowknife sits on the shores of Great Slave Lake – the 10th largest lake in the world and the deepest in North America. It takes its name from the…

  • Hidden Lake Territorial Park

    Hidden Lake Territorial Park

    21.61 MILES

    At Hidden Lake Territorial Park you'll find the attractive Cameron Falls, reachable via a 15-minute walk through forest and over rocks.

  • Legislative Assembly

    Legislative Assembly

    0.93 MILES

    In the impressive, igloo-shaped Legislative Assembly, you can learn about the territory's aboriginal-style government by joining their free hour-long tour…

  • Old Town

    Old Town

    0.39 MILES

    Many living people are older than Yellowknife but, despite the fact the Old Town only dates from the mid-1930s, its ramshackle streets wedged between Back…

  • Yellowknife Cultural Crossroads

    Yellowknife Cultural Crossroads

    0.17 MILES

    On a huge boulder by the road there's a striking work of art: a soaring eagle, a whirl of colorful handprints and the skeletal outline of a tipi. In front…

  • NWT Diamond Centre

    NWT Diamond Centre

    0.69 MILES

    A great place to buy your diamond bling, this gallery also provides a good overview of diamond mining in Canada's frigid north. The accompanying video…

  • Reid Lake

    Reid Lake

    28.25 MILES

    At Reid Lake, 61km from Yellowknife, you can swim, canoe or fish. The campground has a beach, boat ramp and walking trail, plus campsites on the ridge…

