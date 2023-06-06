Yellowknife

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Aurora reflected in a lake

Overview

Amid the droning bush planes and picturesque houseboats of Yellowknife's Old Town, bordering Great Slave Lake, it's still possible to detect a palpable frontier spirit. It's as if you're standing on the edge of a large, undiscovered and barely comprehensible wilderness – and you are. Draw a line north from Yellowknife to the Arctic Ocean and you won't cross a single road.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre

    Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre

    Yellowknife

    Acting as NWT's historical and cultural archive, this well-laid-out museum overlooks Frame Lake. Expertly assembled displays address natural history,…

  • Great Slave Lake

    Great Slave Lake

    Yellowknife

    Yellowknife sits on the shores of Great Slave Lake – the 10th largest lake in the world and the deepest in North America. It takes its name from the…

  • Legislative Assembly

    Legislative Assembly

    Yellowknife

    In the impressive, igloo-shaped Legislative Assembly, you can learn about the territory's aboriginal-style government by joining their free hour-long tour…

  • Old Town

    Old Town

    Yellowknife

    Many living people are older than Yellowknife but, despite the fact the Old Town only dates from the mid-1930s, its ramshackle streets wedged between Back…

  • Yellowknife Cultural Crossroads

    Yellowknife Cultural Crossroads

    Yellowknife

    On a huge boulder by the road there's a striking work of art: a soaring eagle, a whirl of colorful handprints and the skeletal outline of a tipi. In front…

  • Bush Pilot's Monument

    Bush Pilot's Monument

    Yellowknife

    Perched atop 'The Rock,' a large outcrop in the middle of the Old Town, this simple needle pays homage to the gutsy bush pilots who opened up the NWT a…

  • NWT Diamond Centre

    NWT Diamond Centre

    Yellowknife

    A great place to buy your diamond bling, this gallery also provides a good overview of diamond mining in Canada's frigid north. The accompanying video…

  • Ragged Ass Rd

    Ragged Ass Rd

    Yellowknife

    Named by prospectors who had gone stone-broke (ragged ass), this road was immortalized in a song and album by Tom Cochrane, himself the son of a bush…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Yellowknife with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Yellowknife