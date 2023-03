Yellowknife sits on the shores of Great Slave Lake – the 10th largest lake in the world and the deepest in North America. It takes its name from the Slavey First Nations, who've lived on its shores for millennia, and it has played a crucial part in the fur trade by the Hudson Trading Company. These days, it's a water-sports hub, a favorite of canoeists and a take-off and landing strip for floatplanes.