Many living people are older than Yellowknife but, despite the fact the Old Town only dates from the mid-1930s, its ramshackle streets wedged between Back and Yellowknife Bays have a tangible gold-rush-era atmosphere. Funky cabins and eye-catching mansions share views with floating homes and fish shacks. Beyond, picturesque Latham Island includes N'Dilo ('End of the Road'), Yellowknife's Dene village.