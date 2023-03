In the impressive, igloo-shaped Legislative Assembly, you can learn about the territory's aboriginal-style government by joining their free hour-long tour (10:30am, 1:30pm and 3:30pm June to August). There's excellent Northern art throughout, you get to peek into the chamber where debates happen, and you learn the story of the Speaker's Mace, the symbol of authority engraved with the slogan 'One land, many voices.'