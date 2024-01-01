Lester Garland House

Eastern Newfoundland

This historic home was rebuilt to celebrate cultural links between Trinity and Dorset, England – major trading partners in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Dungeon Park

    Dungeon Park

    24.03 MILES

    The sheer power of the ocean is more than evident at the Dungeon, a deep chasm 90m in circumference that was created by the collapse of two sea caves. The…

  • Random Passage Site

    Random Passage Site

    7.03 MILES

    Back in 2002, the CBC and Ireland's RTÉ made a miniseries out of Bernice Morgan's 1992 novel Random Passage. The show was partially filmed at a pretty…

  • Sealers Interpretation Centre

    Sealers Interpretation Centre

    23.25 MILES

    This small museum began as a memorial to the men who died during the Great Sealing Disaster of 1914, which claimed 250 lives, some via shipwreck, others…

  • Ye Matthew Legacy

    Ye Matthew Legacy

    22.35 MILES

    Enter this structure and discover a wonderful replica of John Cabot's 15th-century ship Matthew, which Cabot sailed into Bonavista. Travelers who love…

  • Cape Bonavista Lighthouse

    Cape Bonavista Lighthouse

    26.05 MILES

    This brilliant red-and-white-striped lighthouse dates from 1843. The interior has been restored to the 1870s, and includes the original lead-weight pulley…

  • Ryan Premises National Historic Site

    Ryan Premises National Historic Site

    22.23 MILES

    Explore a restored 19th-century saltfish mercantile complex at this National Historic Site, which consists of a slew of white clapboard buildings. The…

  • Salvage

    Salvage

    25.41 MILES

    Lonely, wind-battered and caked in salt, Salvage is both a fishing village and a photographer's dream, cut through by several well-marked walking trails…

  • Puffin Lookout

    Puffin Lookout

    23.72 MILES

    A short walking trail extends from this parking area to a cliff where you can see puffins poking their cute heads out of their cute hidey-holes before…

Nearby Eastern Newfoundland attractions

1. Trinity Historical Society

Runs the Lester Garland House, where the historical society's office is located, the Cooperage, the Green Family Forge and the Trinity Museum.

2. Mercantile Premises

0.03 MILES

This exhibit displays the sort of general store and counting houses utilized by the fisheries and shipbuilding industries that were foundational to…

3. Green Family Forge

0.05 MILES

This former forge is now a museum stuffed with iron tools and dedicated to the blacksmith's trade.

4. Cooperage

0.06 MILES

A historical site used for fisheries and shipping-related activities. First a seasonal 'fishing room' for drying codfish, it later housed an expanding…

5. Hiscock House

0.09 MILES

This restored merchant's home dates from 1910, and includes exhibits on the small businesses that were vital to Trinity's' economy in the late 19th and…

6. Trinity Museum

0.11 MILES

This creaking collection of bric-a-brac displays more than 2000 pieces of historical relics, including North America's second-oldest fire wagon. It's got…

7. Fort Point

0.75 MILES

At Fort Point (aka Admiral's Point) there's a pretty lighthouse and four cannons, the remains of the British fortification from 1745. There are 10 more…

