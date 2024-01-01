This park, with its restored boardwalk, candy-colored snack shacks and boat-shaped amphitheater, is the place to mingle with townsfolk and listen to live music.
Scott's Cove Park
Western Newfoundland
20.97 MILES
Built in 1873, this is the last remaining granite lighthouse on the Atlantic seaboard. It's a slate-grey, rugged beauty, overlooking a stormy coast that…
2.24 MILES
Located a short distance west of town, the long shore is backed by grassy dunes, which are breeding grounds for the endangered piping plover. The Grand…
John T Cheeseman Provincial Park
5.68 MILES
A beachfront park with camping and good facilities. Located 15km from Port aux Basques.
8.19 MILES
After the original 1871 lighthouse was struck by lightning and burned in 1885, it was replaced by the current version. The compound has artifacts from the…
1.45 MILES
The center has two things going on. One is a museum stuffed with shipwreck artifacts. Its showpiece is the astrolabe, a striking brass navigational…
