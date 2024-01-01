Scott's Cove Park

Western Newfoundland

This park, with its restored boardwalk, candy-colored snack shacks and boat-shaped amphitheater, is the place to mingle with townsfolk and listen to live music.

Nearby Western Newfoundland attractions

1. Railway Heritage Centre

1.45 MILES

The center has two things going on. One is a museum stuffed with shipwreck artifacts. Its showpiece is the astrolabe, a striking brass navigational…

2. Grand Bay West Beach

2.24 MILES

Located a short distance west of town, the long shore is backed by grassy dunes, which are breeding grounds for the endangered piping plover. The Grand…

4. Cape Ray Lighthouse

8.19 MILES

After the original 1871 lighthouse was struck by lightning and burned in 1885, it was replaced by the current version. The compound has artifacts from the…

5. Rose Blanche Lighthouse

20.97 MILES

Built in 1873, this is the last remaining granite lighthouse on the Atlantic seaboard. It's a slate-grey, rugged beauty, overlooking a stormy coast that…