Broom Point Fishing Camp

Gros Morne National Park

This restored fishing camp sits a short distance north of Western Brook Pond. The three Mudge brothers and their families fished here from 1941 until 1975, when they sold the entire camp, including boats, lobster traps and nets, to the national park. Everything has been restored; it's staffed by guides.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Tablelands in Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland; Shutterstock ID 104994617; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 104994617

    Gros Morne National Park

    22.94 MILES

    A must-see for visitors to Newfoundland, this 1800-sq km coastal park and Unesco World Heritage Site features dramatic mountains, fjords, beaches, bogs…

  • The Tablelands in Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland; Shutterstock ID 104994617; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 104994617

    Tablelands

    25.33 MILES

    Dominating the southwest corner of the park, near Trout River, are the unconquerable and eerie Tablelands. This huge flat-topped massif was part of the…

  • Bonne Bay Marine Station

    Bonne Bay Marine Station

    21.98 MILES

    At the wharf in Norris Point is this small research facility, which is part of Memorial University. Every half-hour there are interactive tours, and the…

  • Lobster Cove Head Lighthouse

    Lobster Cove Head Lighthouse

    16.6 MILES

    Overlooking the Gulf of St Lawrence, this lighthouse is picturesque enough to grace the cover of a nautically inclined calendar. Inside you'll find parks…

  • Gros Morne Wildlife Museum

    Gros Morne Wildlife Museum

    16.92 MILES

    While this spot falls into the kitschy-but-fun attraction-cum-gift-shop category, we want to stress: it is fun. Several rooms, each themed around a Gros…

  • Shallow Bay

    Shallow Bay

    8.41 MILES

    The gentle, safe, sand-duned beach at Shallow Bay seems out of place, as if transported from the Caribbean by some bizarre current. The water, though,…

  • Arches Provincial Park

    Arches Provincial Park

    21.16 MILES

    The relentless force of the ocean has carved out these scenic arched rocks on Rte 430, north of Parsons Pond. The area is nice for a picnic assuming the…

  • Jenniex House Municipal Heritage Building

    Jenniex House Municipal Heritage Building

    20.62 MILES

    This saltbox home was built in 1926 and is a fine example of a traditional Newfoundland residence (low-hipped roof, clapboard sheathing, plain wooden trim…

