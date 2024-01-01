Fire Fighters Museum

Saint John

Across from Kings Square and housed in the 1840s volunteer fire station, this small museum has an engine from 1852 and another from the 1950s. Photos, memorabilia and uniforms take you through the history of fire fighting with particular focus on the Saint John fire of 1877 and consequential Victorian fear of fire.

