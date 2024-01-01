Steeves House Museum

New Brunswick

Stop in Hillsborough at the seriously overflowing childhood home of William Henry Steeves. One of the province’s fathers of Confederation, Steeves' grand house contains over 3000 artifacts from the 1800s. Tours are available, and if you're lucky, you might turn up during a butter-making demonstration or an ice-cream social.

