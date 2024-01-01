Stop in Hillsborough at the seriously overflowing childhood home of William Henry Steeves. One of the province’s fathers of Confederation, Steeves' grand house contains over 3000 artifacts from the 1800s. Tours are available, and if you're lucky, you might turn up during a butter-making demonstration or an ice-cream social.
Steeves House Museum
New Brunswick
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.49 MILES
Located on the site of the Old Joggins No 7 Coal Mine, this impressive visitor center relates the story of the World Heritage–listed Joggins Fossil Cliffs…
22.72 MILES
With the warmest sea water in Canada and the Blue Flag international eco-certification, it's not surprising that Parlee is popular. Thankfully, this long…
7.97 MILES
The Hopewell Rocks are bizarre sandstone erosion formations known as 'flowerpots,' rising from the ocean floor. They resemble giant arches, stone…
Fort Beauséjour National Historic Site
17.46 MILES
Sitting atop a hill overlooking green fields rolling down to the Bay of Fundy and across to Nova Scotia, this historical site is well worth a visit. Built…
18.73 MILES
There is a hint of nostalgia about Magnet Hill, one of Canada's earliest tourist attractions. It continues to draw crowds and is worth visiting purely for…
22.43 MILES
Focusing on the local bay's marine life with particular attention to it's star, the lobster, 20-minute tours of the eco-centre begin in the hatchery and…
27.43 MILES
Fundy National Park is understandably the region's most popular. Highlights include the world's highest tides, the irregularly eroded sandstone cliffs and…
Resurgo Place & Moncton Museum
13.27 MILES
This modern, engaging museum inside Resurgo Place follows the story of Moncton. Steer a car-cart over a giant floor map to see video footage and learn the…
Nearby New Brunswick attractions
1. New Brunswick Railway Museum
0.15 MILES
Head into the barn for track motors from the 1940s, uniforms and photos of stations from across the province before going out to the track to explore two…
5.87 MILES
At Hopewell Cape, delve into the past in the 10 restored buildings at the Albert County Museum. Check out the maple-syrup evaporator in the carriage house…
7.97 MILES
The Hopewell Rocks are bizarre sandstone erosion formations known as 'flowerpots,' rising from the ocean floor. They resemble giant arches, stone…
12.91 MILES
Witnessing the tidal bore is something of a right of passage for tourists. As the giant tide rises in the Bay of Fundy, it pushes upstream against the…
13.14 MILES
The Sackville Waterfowl Park is on a major bird migration route with more than 180 species sighted and 35 breeding within the grounds. Pretty and filled…
6. Resurgo Place & Moncton Museum
13.27 MILES
This modern, engaging museum inside Resurgo Place follows the story of Moncton. Steer a car-cart over a giant floor map to see video footage and learn the…
13.4 MILES
Williams arrived in Canada from England in 1864 when he was just 18. He went on to become the treasurer of the Canadian Railway. Built in 1883, the house…
14.06 MILES
Follow the engaging, bilingual exhibits along the story of the Acadians from when the first French pioneers arrived in 1524, through their expulsion by…