For old-fashioned thrills, Tinkertown Family Fun Park has rides and games in a carnival setting. Play mini-golf and then have a miniature doughnut.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Canadian Museum for Human Rights
7.88 MILES
Housed in a stunning contemporary building designed by American architect Antoine Predock, this terrific museum explores human rights issues as they…
8.53 MILES
This ship-shaped gallery displays contemporary Manitoban and Canadian artists, and has the world's largest collection of Inuit carvings (at the time of…
8.4 MILES
Nature trips through the subarctic, history trips into 1920s Winnipeg, cultural journeys covering the past 12,000 years – if it happened in Manitoba, it's…
11.81 MILES
White snow leopards, white Bengal tigers and polar bears are some of the 2000-plus animals seen close-up at Assiniboine Park Zoo, which specializes in…
7.43 MILES
A mid-19th-century convent is Winnipeg's oldest building and the largest oak-log construction on the continent. The museum inside focuses on the…
24.52 MILES
Smack in the middle of southern Manitoba's wetlands, this watery home and migratory stopping point for hundreds of thousands of birds is one of the best…
11.64 MILES
Winnipeg's emerald jewel, this 4.5-sq-km urban park is easily worth at least a half-day's frolic. Besides the top-notch zoo, there are playgrounds,…
7.71 MILES
In a beautiful riverside setting, modern amenities for performances and interpretive exhibits in this park outline the area's history as the meeting place…
Nearby Winnipeg attractions
3.59 MILES
Producing loonies to the tune of billions of dollars, this high-tech mint produces money for Canada and 60 other nations. Tour the pyramid-shaped glass…
2. Riel House National Historic Site
7.03 MILES
After Louis Riel's 1885 execution for treason, his body was brought to his family home before being buried in St-Boniface Basilica. Riel grew up on this…
7.48 MILES
Though the basilica was mostly destroyed by fire in 1968, the original white-stone facade still stands as a 100-year, imposing reminder of the building…
7.62 MILES
Kids learn by doing at Manitoba Children's Museum, where 'hands off' is not part of the program. The colorful, high-tech, interactive exhibits encourage…
7.83 MILES
Winnipeg's imposing and underused Union Station (opened in 1911 and designed by the same firm that did New York's Grand Central Terminal) houses a…
