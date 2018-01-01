Welcome to Sambor Prei Kuk
Originally called Isanapura, the site served as the capital of Upper Chenla during the reign of the early 7th-century King Isanavarman, and was an important learning centre during the Angkorian era. In the early 1970s, Sambor Prei Kuk was bombed by US aircraft in support of the Lon Nol government’s doomed fight against the Khmer Rouge. Some of the craters, ominously close to the temples, can still be seen. The area’s last land mines were cleared in 2008.
An easy 40-minute drive from Kompong Thom, the area has a serene and soothing atmosphere, with the sandy trails between temples looping through shady forest.
Top experiences in Sambor Prei Kuk
Sambor Prei Kuk activities
Full Day Sambor Prei Kuk from Siem Reap
Meet a driver at your hotel in Siem Reap for 8am departure to Kampong Thom, Cambodia's second-largest province. Pause along the way to see Kampong Kdei, an ancient bridge that was once the longest corbeled stone-arch bridge in the world. Considered Cambodia's most impressive pre-Angkorian ruins, Sambor Prei Kuk contains more than 100 brick temples in thick forest, including some of the country's oldest structures. This was the capital of Upper Chenla during the early 7th-century, and thrived as a center of learning during the Angkorian era. Upon arrival at the temple grounds, walk through the jungle to explore the ruins on narrow foot paths, soaking up the sights and sounds of the thick Cambodian forest. Following lunch near the temples, begin the return trip from Sambor Prei Kuk to Siem Reap, where this full-day tour concludes with drop-off at roughly 5pm.
Private Sambor Prei Kuk Temple Tour
When your guide picks you up at 8am in front of your Siem Reap hotel, you will climb into an air-conditioned car and drive out into the countryside. Located north of Kampong Thom, Sambor Prei Kuk is a pre-Angkorian capital that was built out of limestone in the early 7th century, and today is located about two hours away from central Siem Reap. Originally there were 52 temples, though some collapsed with time. Others are still in good condition, and a few are overgrown by trees and make for a spectacular sight. You can stop at at local market and village on the 2-hour drive from Siem Reap, and along with your local, English-speaking guide, you'll have three hours to explore the entire area around the temples. Each car can hold three guests, and the tour finishes when you're driven back to the door of your Siem Reap hotel.
One day Sambuor Prei Kuk with lunch
Pick up and welcome at your hotel by our guide and drive to the east of Siem Reap Province toward Kampong Thom Province by National Road No. Sombo Prei Kuk is a collection of 7th century temple ruins, consisting of dozens of impressive brick prasats in semi-cleared jungle. Sambo Prei Kuk are the ruins of the city of Isanapura, the capital of the pre-angkorian Khmer Kingdom know from Chinese Chronicles as Zhendla (Chenla). This pre-angkorian city was constructed by Isanvarman I and there are three complexes: Preah Sambor, North group, Central group and south group. Lunch serve on site. Explore some of local villages along the way to Sambor Prei Kuk. After completed of the excursions today, we move to Kampong Thom town as about 35 km from Sambor Prei Kuk temple group. Picnic lunch box serve on site. After short break of lunch, then we drive to Kampong Thom town for short briefing and visiting of local market in this busy town. Then we drive back to Siem Reap Province. On the way back, we take short stop at Kampong Kdei district to visit the old bridge of Kampong Kdei, angkorian period bridge. After that, when we arrive Damdek district , we take a stop at Thnorl Chek village, the small town with famous fish selling place. just talk a short walk through the small market, and then continue the trip to Siem Reap. Arrive Siem reap and transfer to hotel.
1 Days Private - Sambo Prei Kuk and Tonlesap lake with guide and transport
We will start the great full day private tour to Sambo Prei Kuk temple from Siem Reap. is one of Cambodia’s most important and least understood temples from the Angkorian period. Sambor Prei Kuk encompasses more than 100 mainly brick temples huddled in the forest, among them some of the oldest structures in the country. To the delight of Cambodians, the attraction recently became the country's third Unesco World Heritage Site. Situated in central Cambodia, Kampong Thom is one of five provinces located at the lower part of the Tonle Sap Lake and rich in historical sites such as temples from the pre-Angkorian era. The famous Sambor Prei Kuk, an ancient city that has about two hundred brick temples is located here in this province. The city was built during the time of King Isanavarman when he successfully united the territories of Chenla Kork and the Khmer water territory of Chenla Toek. Sambo Prei Kuk served as the capital of the Khmer Empire for many centuries. After visit Sambo Prei Kuk we will back to Siem Reap and continue to visit Tonlesap Lake ; Kampong Phluk is a cluster of three villages of stilted houses built within the floodplain about 16 km southeast of Siem Reap. The villages are primarily Khmer and have about 3000 inhabitants between them. Flooded mangrove forest surrounds the area and is home to a variety of wildlife including crab-eating macaques. During the dry season when the lake is low, the buildings in the villages seem to soar atop their 6-meter stilts exposed by the lack of water. At this time of year many of the villagers move out onto the lake and build temporary houses. In the wet season when water level rises, the villagers move back to their permanent houses on the floodplain, the stilts now hidden under the water. Kampong Phluk's economy is, as one might expect, based in fishing, primary in shrimp harvesting. Then We will transfer back to Hotel.