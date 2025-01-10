For the longest time, travelers to Cambodia only had eyes for the temples of Angkor, but in recent years, the beaches and islands dotting the south coast have become a major attraction in their own right.

Sunseekers are spoiled for choice in Southeast Asia, with legendary beaches tracing the shores of Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, but Cambodia can compete with the best of them when it comes to powdery sands, swaying palms and turquoise waters.

If you're in the mood for a bit of Cambodian island-hopping, the idyllic isles off the coast near Sihanoukville have something for everyone, from die-hard party people to folks seeking sun-smooched solitude. And getting to Cambodia's islands is easy, with regular ferries and longtail boats setting out from the mainland coast.



All you need to do to find beach perfection in Cambodia is pick your island, choose your beach, and sprawl on the sand surrounded by warm, clear waters. There's a reason many visitors to Cambodia check in and decide to never check out!

Whether you crave a crowd or a calm escape, here's our guide to the best beaches in Cambodia.

The best time to visit the beaches of Cambodia

It pays to consider the climate when planning a beach trip to Cambodia. From November to March, the beaches and temples bask under mostly dry skies, and temperatures are warm but not overpowering. This is also the best time to dive on the reefs around Koh Rong, but rates peak at Cambodia's beach resorts.



Rainfall is moderate in April and early May, but temperatures can climb to uncomfortable levels, often reaching 35°C (95°F). The soggy monsoon months from June to September are not ideal for a beach trip, but it doesn't rain all day every day, and this coincides with the summer vacation season in Europe, North America and Oceania, so there are still plenty of visitors to the south coast.



Crystal-clear waters draw travelers of all ages to Koh Rong. BlueOrange Studio/Shutterstock

1. Long Beach, Koh Rong

Best for serene sands

Hugging the western shore of the idyllic island of Koh Rong, Long Beach – also known as Sok San Beach – is the island's finest escape, an almost empty stretch of beyond-beautiful sands running for 7km (4.3 miles). The powder-like sand is so squeaky soft that you might be forgiven for thinking there had been an explosion in a baby powder factory!

Confusingly, the beach is sometimes known as 7km Beach thanks to its length, or Royal Sands Beach in honor of the resorts that lie at the northern and southern ends of this castaway fantasy. In case the beachfront looks familiar, the strip was used as a key filming location for the popular US television series Survivor.

Planning Tip: Motos (motorcycle taxis) can zip you around the island to other beaches, or you can charter a longtail boat for beach-to-beach transfers.



2. Saracen Bay, Koh Rong Sanloem

Best for an easy escape from Sihanoukville

Blessed with endless sands and steamy jungles, Koh Rong Sanloem is tropical perfection. The island has three main settlements, each with its own distinct personality, but there's no doubt that crescent-shaped Saracen Bay is the most beautiful, with a graceful curve of white sand hemming the island’s eastern shoreline.

If you are weighing up Koh Rong versus Koh Rong Sanloem, the latter is calmer and has a more barefoot vibe, with less development behind the sand. There are few roads on the island, so walking or chartering a longtail boat is the default way to get around.



Planning Tip: There are resorts to suit every budget strung along its 2.5km (1.5 miles) of sand, and this popular bay is well connected to Sihanoukville on the mainland by high-powered speedboats. Ferries also shuttle across to nearby Koh Rong.



Beachside yoga sessions are part of the experience on Koh Rong. Sitriel/Getty Images

3. Long Set Beach, Koh Rong

Best for a low-key island experience

Also known as 4km Beach thanks to its ample proportions, this stunning stretch of sand graces the south coast of Koh Rong island. It takes its name from one of the first resorts to set up shop here, but it's still relatively undeveloped compared to neighboring Koh Tuch.

You'll find a handful of hostels and boutique resorts lined up behind the greenery-backed sands, but it's still pretty peaceful. To the west, Long Set is connected to busy Koh Tuch via a short forest walk, passing the rather lovely Treehouse Bungalows.

Detour: At the extreme east end of Long Set Beach, behind Koh Rong Hill Beach Resort, a short path leads to nearby Nature Beach, another pretty spray of sand that feels more exclusive.



4. Lazy Beach, Koh Rong Sanloem

Best for a family beach break



On the southwest coast of Koh Rong Sanloem, this idyllic hideaway is home to one of the most stunning beaches you’ll find anywhere. There is only one place to stay here, Lazy Beach – the agreeably rustic resort that gave the beach its name.

The basic bungalows have balconies and hammocks to take in the splendor of the sands, and the combined restaurant and lounge area is well-stocked with books and board games, making this beach a good fit for families.

Clear waters and brilliant sunsets await on Koh Kong. Chainfoto24/Shutterstock

5. Lagoon Beach, Koh Kong Island

Best for pristine waters

Basking off the coast north of Sihanoukville, Cambodia’s largest island rises out of seas so clear you can almost make out individual grains of sand in the shallow waters. The island has seven beaches, lined up along the west coast, and backed by coconut palms and lush vegetation, just as you’d expect in a tropical paradise.

Several of the best beaches are at the mouths of little streams – we strongly recommend the sixth beach, known as Lagoon Beach, where a narrow channel leads to a hidden lagoon.

Planning Tip: To access Koh Kong Island, you'll need to arrange a boat tour from Koh Rong city or Tatai on the mainland; direct buses and minivans run to Koh Kong city from Phnom Penh, Kampot and Sihanoukville.



6. Koh Ta Kiev, Sihanoukville

Best for an island getaway from Sihanoukville



If your dream beach escape involves switching off and tuning out, then the little island of Koh Ta Kiev, off the coast near Ream National Park, will tick all the right boxes. Although developers are circling, for the moment the southern tip of the island retains its castaway mood.

On arrival, you'll find a clutch of delightfully bohemian and eco-friendly budget digs and the impressive Long Beach to sprawl on. This is where the backpacking vibe of Otres Village lives on under the watchful gaze of high-rise Sihanoukville.



Planning Tip: Resorts on Koh Ta Kiev offer transfers by longtail boat from Otres Beach or Ream Beach near Sihanoukville.



The islands of the Koh Sdach archipelago are dotted with hidden-away beaches. rchphoto/Getty Images

7. Koh Sdach Islands, Koh Kong

Best for secluded snorkeling and diving

Just off the southwest tip of Botum Sakor National Park, the Koh Sdach Archipelago is a castaway cluster of 12 small islands, many of which have good snorkeling and scuba diving. The main island – Koh Sdach (King's Island) – lacks beaches but it's a great place to experience island life without the crowds.

From here you can hire a boat to explore nearby islands with blissfully empty beaches, including Koh Totang, the sand spits of the Koh Ampil islets, and the long white beaches on either side of Koh Smach. This is definitely one for adventurous beachcombers.

Planning Tip: Boats to the Koh Sdach Islands leave from the southwestern tip of Botum Sakor National Park, but you can make arrangements with the Koh Sdach Resort, or with agencies in Koh Kong city.



8. Lonely Beach, Koh Rong

Best for sustainable living

Lonely Beach is an idyllic traveler bolthole hidden away on a private beach at Koh Rong's northern tip. There is a strong commitment to sustainability at this low-key eco-resort; cute bungalows and open-air dorms are cooled by sea breezes and all water is dispensed via coconut-shell scoop.

High season brings excursions to other islands, snorkeling trips and nightly banquets on the beach. Don't be surprised if you never want to leave; some travelers who end up here extend their stay by months.

Planning Tip: The resort offers transfers via a daily boat service, leaving from Sihanoukville's Royal Pier.



Koh Tonsay near Kep is a charming spot to get away from it all. Getty Images

9. Koh Tonsay, Kep

Best for a taste of the old Cambodia



On the mainland near Kampot, Kep was Cambodia's original beach resort, attracting the glamorous and beautiful in the country's pre-civil-war heyday. The decades have seen a little of the polish come off, but it's still an appealing hangout and a popular resort for locals, who are lured here by family beach fun and the city's famous peppered crab.

For a more peaceful beach escape, head over to Koh Tonsay – Rabbit Island – accessible by boat from Kep in 20 minutes. On weekdays, a tranquil mood pervades the island's sandy, palm-backed beaches, and there's decent snorkeling if you have your own gear. Locals gather at the weekend for pocket-friendly seafood feasts.



A flashy new resort is under construction at the southwestern tip of the island, so focus your attention on the main beach, where a handful of bungalow places offer chilled-out accommodation, inexpensive meals, hammocks to sway in, and boat trips to tiny Koh Puos and Koh Svay, where you may spot dolphins.



Planning Tip: It's easy to reach Rabbit Island – boats depart from Rabbit Island Pier near Kep's main beach.



10. Koh Thmei, Sihanoukville

Best for a true castaway vibe



Koh Ta Kiev isn't the only idyllic hideaway basking off the coast near Sihanoukville. Closer to the Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc than Sihanoukville, Koh Thmei has serene, sandy beaches backed by tropical greenery but no roads, cars or phone signal – perfect if you want to truly escape from it all.

There's just a single resort – an off-grid work of art, full of contraptions that minimize its ecological footprint. Everyone gets their own hammock swinging on the front deck, and board games and listening to the sounds of nature are the main activities in the evenings. With no other settlement or business on Koh Thmei, there's every chance you’ll have the island to yourself.

Planning Tip: The Koh Thmei Resort arranges transfers from the pier by Ouchomna Market, about 35km from Sihanoukville, accessible via the minivans that run from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville.