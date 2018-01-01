Welcome to Kampot
Eclipsed as a port when Sihanoukville was founded in 1959, Kampot also makes an excellent base for exploring Bokor National Park, the neighbouring seaside town of Kep, and the superb cave-temples and verdant countryside of the surrounding area. A growing expat community is contributing to new cultural developments and more culinary variety.
This 7-day tour will give you a great insight in Cambodia. Our guide and the tours listed are also included. Itinerary: Day 1: Pick up from Siem Reap hotel to visit Angkor Wat, Angkor thom (Bayon, Bapoun, Elephant terrace), Ta Prom (Lunch at Local restaurant). Overnight in Siem Reap. Day 2: Early tour at 5am to visit the sunrise at Angkor Wat and after coming back to the hotel fyou have free time to rest or explore Siem Reap till 15h00pm. Then we go to visit the Pink Temple of Banteay Srei. On the way back we stop at Pre Rup for sunset view. Overnight in Siem Reap. Day 3: We say goodbye to Siem Reap at 9am. We will head to our hotel in Phnom Penh. Half way we stop for lunch and visit an old temple called Sambor Preikuk. We will arrive at Phnom Penh around 6pm. Overnight in Phnom Penh. Day4: After breakfast at 9am we visit the royal palace, killing fields (1975-1979) and Wat Phnom. You will enjoy the lunch at a local restaurant and afterwards go straight to Kampot province.Overnight at Kampot. Day5: At 8am we start to visit a Kampot pepper farm, the salt fields and sea food market and visit kompot city.Overnight at Kampot. Day6: Check out from Kampot and drive to Shihanoukville around 8am. We explore the town a little bit before taking the speed boat to Koh Rong paradise island.Overnight at Koh Rong Island. Day7: Check out from Koh Rong and back to Shihanoukville or transfer to Phnom Penh International Airport. End of service.
Day 1 - BangkokMake your way to the Stray Bangkok Shop by 4pm to collect your tickets to Siem Reap and be briefed on tomorrow's express journey to Siem Reap. Day 2 - Bangkok to Siem ReapLeave Bangkok by 9am on an unguided connection across the border to vibrant Siem Reap. In early evenings you will meet your Tour Leader to learn more about the next day's activities and the adventure ahead. Day 3 - Siem ReapSpend the day on a full day guided tour of the UNESCO World Heritage Angkor temples rated one of the worlds number one landmarks. By evening you will get to enjoy a truly unique performance and dinner at the local not-for-profit Phare Circus.Day 4 - Siem Reap to Battambang (homestay)Head to the picturesque countryside where you’ll stay in a local Cambodian family’s home to experience rural village life first-hand. Often considered a highlight, you’ll meet your hosts, share a traditional meal with them, explore the local community and nearby rice paddies.Day 5 - Battambang to SihanoukvilleFrom the heart of rural life we travel to the coast, visiting the busy markets and floating village in Kompong Chhnang on the way to our next stop in popular seaside town of Sihanoukville.Day 6 and 7 - Two free days in SihanoukvilleToday is yours to kick back and relax in Cambodia's premier beach location. Hang out on the beach, go swimming, diving or snorkelling, take a Khmer cooking class or hop on an island boat tour to check out beautiful Koh Rong and the other nearby islands just off shore.Day 8 - Sihanoukville to KampotJust a short drive to the riverside town of Kampot allows you a free afternoon for optional activities such as: visit the fascinating salt and pepper farms, go cycling or trek in the Bokor National Park. A relaxing sunset boat cruise on the Kampot River is included this evening.Day 9 - Kampot to Phnom PenhFrom Kampot we head inland for the bustling Cambodian capital Phnom Penh. In the afternoon we take a tour of the infamous Khmer Rouge S21 Prison and Killing Fields to learn more about Cambodia's sobering history. Day 10 - Phnom Penh to Siem ReapLeave Phnom Penh early for an express return to Siem Reap, giving you time in the evening to spend one more memorable night on Pub Street.Day 11 - Siem Reap to BangkokSay goodbye to Cambodia and make your way across the Thai border on an unguided public bus connection organised by your Tour Leader. Your trip officially comes to an end when you arrive back in Bangkok in the evening.Accommodation: 9x Guesthouses/Hotels/Hostels (2-3 star), 1x Village HomestayActivities: Refer to inclusions
Warmly welcome at Sihanouk Ville Port Main Gate (You need to walk from ship to main gate around 3km). After meeting our guide, we board on our private vehicle to Kampot town with a countryside scenic drive approx. 2 hours with 105km distance where you will enjoy the landscape of some of Palm Trees, and Rice Fields. Our first visit will be Ropang Ropov Fishing Village. Upon arrival, firstly you will visit the Kampot Market to observe the local way of life through lively commercial scenes full of venders who sell fresh food or local products. You may wander the stalls and perhaps purchase a traditional Krama, the colourful Cambodia headscarf so commonly warm by all Khmers. Then you will also drive around Kamport Town to view the Classic French Colonial architectures and the riverside walkway where you will see more French Colonial Building. We also stop at Salt Filed to learn how local people product salt before going to crab Market at Kep. KEP was already an affluent seaside resort back in the 1960s when Sihanoukville was just a fishing village. Nowadays it’s experiencing a revival as a relaxing destination. Your next stop will be Starlingridge Resort where you will visit to pepper plantation in the resort followed by time to enjoy your Khmer mouth-watering lunch at Starlingridge Resort. Afterwards lunch, we make our way back to Sihanoukville Port.
Warmly welcome at Sihanouk Ville Port Main Gate (You need to walk from ship to main gate around 3km). After meeting our guide, we board on our private vehicle to Kampot town with a countryside scenic drive approx. 2 hours with 105km distance where you will enjoy the landscape of some of Palm Trees, and Rice Fields. Our first visit will be Ropang Ropov Fishing Village. Upon arrival, firstly you will visit the Kampot Market to observe the local way of life through lively commercial scenes full of venders who sell fresh food or local products. You may wander the stalls and perhaps purchase a traditional Krama, the colourful Cambodia headscarf so commonly warm by all Khmers. We then drive up Bokor National Park. The most beautiful and most mystical natural park of Southeast Asia, it is, of course, Phnom Bokor. 140 thousand hectare of untouched mountain jungle, the biggest herd of wild elephants in Southeast Asia. Park Phnom Bokor is located in Elephant mountains being continuation Cardamon mountains (Kravan). Most park Phnom Bokor point – mountain Kamtjaj is high (Bokor, Phnom on khmer dictionary means - the mountain) has height of 1077 metres above sea level and is the point second for height point in Cambodia. At once at entrance to park virgin forests begin. Then you will also drive around Kamport Town to view the Classic French Colonial architectures and the riverside walkway where you will see more French Colonial Building. Afterwards lunch, we make our way back to Sihanouk Ville Port.
Kampot City, located in southwest Cambodia, is a town cut across by the Praek Tuek Chhu River and is blessed with a view of the Elephant Mountains. One cannot escape the hints of French colonial occupation in Kampot, where you could see colorful French-style buildings mixed with red tile-roofed shop houses.Discover the rustic and charming Kampot town, its history and architecture as we explore the town’s streets. You will also get a chance to see a fishing village at work, to give you insights of daily life around Kampot.Salt is one of Kampot’s most important products. In this tour, we will stop at a salt field near the coastline where you will witness and learn how salt is made the traditional way. Salt fields only operate during the dry season. You will never look at salt the same way again after seeing how much hard work making them entails.Kampot is also well known for its export-quality peppers. We will then spice up our tour with a visit to a pepper farm. Get a chance to understand how peppers are grown, harvested, dried and ground. See different varieties of pepper ranging from black, green, red and white. Before we move on the Kep, we will make a stop at the Phnom Chhngok Cave Temple. The brick temple nestled inside the limestone cave is dedicated to Shiva. We will continue to Kep town, located around 25 kilometers from Kampot, and pass through small villages and rice paddies along the way. Kep is likewise a French colonial town showing remnants of old French architecture. Now is the best time to see Kep town as the former sea and mountainside villas which were abandoned during war time are now slowly deteriorating. Kep is best known for its sea foods, especially crab. We will take you to the Crab Market to see the bustling activity while locals bring in their fresh catch. Our next stop will be a relaxing break at Kep Beach. Enjoy the laidback and quiet beach environment along Kep’s coastline. You may wish to cool off at its clear waters or simply take in the fresh air and wonderful seascape while you watch locals hanging out. Return to Sihanouk Ville after tour and drop off at your hotel or port.
Transfer Services from Phnom Penh to Kep on highway 3 provides clean, safe and reliable vehicles as well as professional and friendly driver to meet the transportation needs of international travelers from all over the world. Vehicles include sedans cars, multi-passenger vans etc. Rental rates depend on the type of vehicle you hire to transfer from Phnom Penh to Kampot/Kep on a private basis. Today, the driver will pick up at your requested departure time when booking, pick up from your hotel in the city and travel to Kampot or Kep with a private transfer and this journey will take approx. 4 hours’ drive through 1 province is Takeo on a 146 km distance including stops on the way for refreshing and taking photos (depends on your request). Arrive Kampot or Kep in the afternoon and drop off at your hotel in the city. Enjoy your stay in Kampot/Kep.