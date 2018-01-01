Welcome to Phnom Penh
Cambodia’s capital can be an assault on the senses. Motorbikes whiz through laneways without a thought for pedestrians; markets exude pungent scents; and all the while the sounds of life – of commerce, of survival – reverberate through the streets. But this is all part of the enigma.
Once the ‘Pearl of Asia’, Phnom Penh’s shine was tarnished by the impact of war and revolution. But the city has since risen from the ashes to take its place among the hip capitals of the region, with an alluring cafe culture, bustling bars and a world-class food scene.
Top experiences in Phnom Penh
Amazing hotels and hostels
Phnom Penh activities
Phnom Penh Small-Group Tour: Genocide Museum, Killing Fields
Phnom Penh was once a jewel in the crown of Indochina and a bustling outpost of French colonialism. Discover how that all changed with the rise of the Khmer Rouge and the beginning of the darkest, most tragic period in Cambodia’s recent history.Your tour starts as you learn about the fateful day of April 17, 1975, when Phnom Penh was taken by the Khmer Rouge. See where journalists camped out to witness the fall of Phnom Penh.Visit the infamous Tuol Sleng High School, which was turned into the S-21 prison camp. It was here, at this unassuming high school in the heart of the city, that the horrors of the Khmer Rouge regime unfolded. It was a detention center for prisoners of the regime, where detainees were tortured and executed on a regular basis. The school is now the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum and as you tour the museum, you’ll discover the brutality of the Khmer Rouge documented in the photos and memorabilia, including torture instruments.Next, you’ll visit Choeung Ek, one of the most well-known sites of the Killing Fields. The Killing Fields are several sites in Cambodia where masses of people were killed and buried by the Khmer Rouge. Choeung Ek was home to large graves filled with bodies of those executed at Tuol Sleng. The pits no longer remain, but a large stupa (shrine) filled with more than 8,000 human skulls acts as a memorial and a grim reminder of the atrocities of war.Finish the tour on a happier note – by sampling local snacks and learning how the country is moving forward into the future. Although this tour is confronting, it offers great insight into Asian political history and the struggles of the Cambodian people.
Cambodian Arts Traditional Dance Show Phnom Penh
The Traditional Dance show is held at the National Museum of Cambodia in Phnom Penh - found on the corner of Street 13 and 178. Our stage opens at 6:30pm; show starts promptly at 7pm and runs for approximately 60 minutes. Please note that if you arrive after 7pm it is at the discretion of staff as to where you are seated to ensure minimum disruption to our artists and other guests. The show is a program of Cambodian Living Arts (CLA), a not-for-profit organization founded nearly 20 years ago by genocide survivor Arn-Chorn-Pond. CLA's mission is to be a catalyst in a vibrant arts sector, inspiring new generations. If you wish to learn more about our various projects and how you can support us further please visit our websites: www.cambodianlivingarts.org and www.experience.cambodianlivingarts.org. Thank you very much and enjoy the show!
Killing Fields and Prison S21 Tour
Your tour begins with pickup from your central Phnom Penh hotel (hotel pick up for morning tour from 8.00am to 8.45 according the location of your hotel or from1.30pm to 2.15pm for afternoon tour) and a transfer to Prison S21. Traveling aboard a comfortable air-conditioned tour bus, listen to the pre-recorded English commentary along the way, offering some background information on the prison. On arrival, your English speaking bus attendant will show you where to go to purchase your tickets (own expense), after which you will have 1-hour and 15-minute to explore independently. Audio guides are available in 8 languages at the museum for $3 per person (the audio guide is in 2 versions, you will take the short version which is about 50 minutes and is printed in RED numbers or an in-house guide can be hired for USD $2/person for 45 minute tour (we would suggest you to take the in-house guide service if it is available, but availability of in-house guide is not guaranteed because number of guides is limited). Spend time discovering the harrowing truths of the prison, a former high school that was transformed into a prison under the Khmer Rouge regime, and is now home to the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum.After meeting back up with your guide at the museum entrance, continue on the around 40-minute drive to the Killing Fields. Along the way, a documentary about the Killing Fields will be played on the bus offering an important insight into the site and the events that took place there during the Khmer Rouge regime. On arrival, you will have another 1 hour and 15 minutes for your self-guided visit. Audio guides in 15 languages are also available at The Killing Fields for $3. Back on the bus, return to Phnom Penh, where your tour ends with drop-off at your hotel or riverside around 1pm or 6pm. Please note: This is not a guided tour. The bus attendant will be on-hand to help with practical information, but is not a tour guide.
Silk Island Half-Day Lunch Cruise and Tour from Phnom Penh
Journey begins with free hotel pickup inside Phnom Penh. Upon boarding you will receive a free Sunset Cocktail. After departure, at approximately 12pm, a lunch is made from fresh, local, organic food is served that is prepped and cooked just for you on the boat in a stainless steel kitchens; never on land hours before, and definitely not on a rusty charcoal grill. No food is frozen or foreign. No fish from the river is served, ever. Salad, spring rolls, organic brown rice, curry, fruit, fresh bread, sandwiches, and a variety BBQ with Texas-style BBQ and Asian teriyaki sauce is available. There are low-carb, vegetarian, vegan, and halal options available.At the bar, most any cocktail can be made, but be sure and try an original signature cocktail. Local and imported beers, as well as wines by the glass or carafe. Fresh, locally grown coffee beans are ground just before brewing to ensure fantastic espresso, and coffee.Cruising along the Phnom Penh riverfront, enjoy the view from the upper deck or down on the main deck for a more cozy experience near the bar. Passing the Royal Palace, see the junction of the Tonle Sap, Mekong, and Bassac Rivers. Up the Mekong River you will see floating villages and fishing families living on their boats. The trip to Silk Island takes about 1 hour.Docking at Silk Island you are a short ride away from the silk farms. Along the way you can view plantations and see village life. A traditional pagoda nearby is also an active monastery. This is not a tourist attraction, be respectful. At the silk farms you can watch the intricate process of silk being made from larvae to finished goods. Tour guides will be provided.The boat will be open for food, drinks, relaxing or for using the facilities while in port.On the 1-hour ride back to Phnom Penh cool off with a cocktail. Snacks will be provided, if the lunch option was purchased.The cruise boat is a newly constructed vessel designed solely with lunch/dinner cruising in mind. With 365 degree views from the top, it has 140 seats with a rustic, wooden, Cambodian design with modern touches. It is equipped three toilets, men’s, women's, and staff's, running water from fresh water tanks, and a water filtration system for clean, purified drinking water. Hygiene, safety, and guest satisfaction are the priorities. A large commercial kitchen with floor to ceiling stainless steel walls and appliances, and rubber flooring is designed to prepare food for up to 120 guests in short order. The boat is licensed, inspected, and has staff that is well-trained in safety and first-aid procedures, with flotation devices, safety equipment, and fire extinguishers onboard. No other boat in Phnom Penh can offer you all of these things.
Sunset Cruise with Optional Buffet Dinner from Phnom Penh
The journey starts with free hotel pickup inside Phnom Penh. Upon boarding you'll receive a free Sunset Cocktail. Departing about 5pm, you'll be cruising along the Phnom Penh riverfront while enjoying the subtle sounds of live traditional Khmer music on the upper-deck. You can also view the scenery from the main deck for a more cozy experience. Leaving the Royal Palace you will journey to the junction of the Tonle Sap, Mekong, and Bassac Rivers. Along the way, you may see floating villages and fishing families living on their house boats. Cruising on the Mekong, you will see the sunset over Phnom Penh in the distance. On the right day, the sunset is the highlight of the journey. Dinner is served after sunset. An all-you-can-eat buffet made from fresh, local, organic food that is stored, prepped, and cooked fresh daily on the boat in a stainless steel kitchen, never prepared on land hours before, and definitely not on a rusty charcoal grill. No fish from the river is served, ever. All original sauces are made onboard. Salad, spring rolls, organic brown rice, curry, fruit, fresh bread, sandwiches, and a variety barbecue with Texas-style barbecue and Asian teriyaki sauce is served. There are low-carb, vegetarian, vegan, and halal options available. If you choose the "cruise only" option, the buffet and an a-la-carte menu is available for purchase.The bar has spirits from around the world. Most any traditional cocktail can be made, but be sure and try one of many original signature cocktails, satisfaction guaranteed. Local and imported beers, as well as red and white wines by the glass or bottle. Fresh, locally grown coffee beans are ground just before brewing to ensure fantastic espresso, and coffee.After dinner, cruise down the Mekong River before turning up the Tonle Sap to take in the Phnom Penh riverfront skyline after dark. This perspective is stunning, only to be seen like this by boat. After passing under the Japanese Friendship Bridge, return to port. The bar will stay open, and you are free to stay and enjoy the river views. The cruise boat is a newly constructed vessel designed solely with lunch/dinner cruising in mind. With 365 degree views from the top, it has 140 seats with a rustic, wooden, Cambodian design with modern touches. It is equipped with three toilets, men’s, women's, and staff's, running water from fresh water tanks, and a water filtration system for clean, purified drinking water. Hygiene, safety, and guest satisfaction are the priorities. A large commercial kitchen with floor-to-ceiling stainless steel walls and appliances, and rubber flooring is designed to prepare food for up to 120 guests in short order. The boat is licensed, inspected, and has staff that is well-trained in safety and first-aid procedures, with flotation devices, safety equipment, and fire extinguishers onboard. No other boat in Phnom Penh can offer you all of these things.
Phnom Penh Full-Day Small-Group City Tour
Your Phnom Penh tour starts with an educational experience about Cambodia's past. You’ll take a guided tour of the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum, a former school that served as a Khmer Rouge torture center. Then, head out of the city to the Choueng Ek Memorial, where a pagoda made up of some 8,000 human skulls marks the site of one of the infamous Killing Fields. Afterwards, enjoying a Khmer lunch at an NGO training restaurant and give back to the community.After lunch, you’ll travel by moto-remork (a Cambodian tuk-tuk) and cross the Japanese Friendship Bridge leaving Phnom Penh to catch a ferry across the Mekong River to Mekong Island. The island is famous for silk weaving, agriculture, and aquaculture. We'll stop to see the silk weavers at work in the village, where you can purchase some of the local products if you wish. As you wander the village, you can explore a Buddhist temple and floating fish farms, see fields of rice and morning glory, and enjoy local Khmer snacks at a family home. Leave the tuk-tuk behind and board a boat to enjoy the sunset from the water at the junction of the Tonle Bassac, Tonle Sap, and the Mekong. You’ll see the distinctive architecture of Cambodia, with Khmer-influenced buildings such as Wat Ounalom, the Royal Palace, and the Silver Pagoda, as well as French colonial buildings — some renovated, some ravaged by neglect and the war. Finally, we close off the Mekong boat tour with a gorgeous sunset, and return you back to Phnom Penh and your hotel.