Sunset Cruise with Optional Buffet Dinner from Phnom Penh

The journey starts with free hotel pickup inside Phnom Penh. Upon boarding you'll receive a free Sunset Cocktail. Departing about 5pm, you'll be cruising along the Phnom Penh riverfront while enjoying the subtle sounds of live traditional Khmer music on the upper-deck. You can also view the scenery from the main deck for a more cozy experience. Leaving the Royal Palace you will journey to the junction of the Tonle Sap, Mekong, and Bassac Rivers. Along the way, you may see floating villages and fishing families living on their house boats. Cruising on the Mekong, you will see the sunset over Phnom Penh in the distance. On the right day, the sunset is the highlight of the journey. Dinner is served after sunset. An all-you-can-eat buffet made from fresh, local, organic food that is stored, prepped, and cooked fresh daily on the boat in a stainless steel kitchen, never prepared on land hours before, and definitely not on a rusty charcoal grill. No fish from the river is served, ever. All original sauces are made onboard. Salad, spring rolls, organic brown rice, curry, fruit, fresh bread, sandwiches, and a variety barbecue with Texas-style barbecue and Asian teriyaki sauce is served. There are low-carb, vegetarian, vegan, and halal options available. If you choose the "cruise only" option, the buffet and an a-la-carte menu is available for purchase.The bar has spirits from around the world. Most any traditional cocktail can be made, but be sure and try one of many original signature cocktails, satisfaction guaranteed. Local and imported beers, as well as red and white wines by the glass or bottle. Fresh, locally grown coffee beans are ground just before brewing to ensure fantastic espresso, and coffee.After dinner, cruise down the Mekong River before turning up the Tonle Sap to take in the Phnom Penh riverfront skyline after dark. This perspective is stunning, only to be seen like this by boat. After passing under the Japanese Friendship Bridge, return to port. The bar will stay open, and you are free to stay and enjoy the river views. The cruise boat is a newly constructed vessel designed solely with lunch/dinner cruising in mind. With 365 degree views from the top, it has 140 seats with a rustic, wooden, Cambodian design with modern touches. It is equipped with three toilets, men’s, women's, and staff's, running water from fresh water tanks, and a water filtration system for clean, purified drinking water. Hygiene, safety, and guest satisfaction are the priorities. A large commercial kitchen with floor-to-ceiling stainless steel walls and appliances, and rubber flooring is designed to prepare food for up to 120 guests in short order. The boat is licensed, inspected, and has staff that is well-trained in safety and first-aid procedures, with flotation devices, safety equipment, and fire extinguishers onboard. No other boat in Phnom Penh can offer you all of these things.