Kbach Arts

Cambodia finally got a sizable contemporary arts space in 2019, when Kbach moved into three galleries covering 400 sq metres of Factory Phnom Penh. The mission is to provide a platform for young Khmer artists to showcase their work, while also inviting resident artists from abroad to serve as mentors. Dazzling murals cover the exterior, and the interior houses urban and mixed-medium art. A small art market with original works and limited edition prints was set to open by 2020.

The best time to visit is on Sunday, when the gallery hosts its popular barbecue brunch (noon to 4pm). You can also sign up for stencil workshops (US$5 to US$10, 60 to 90 minutes).