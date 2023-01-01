Factory Phnom Penh

This 3.4-hectare Levi's garment factory, 2km south of town, was completely transformed in 2018 into a graffiti-covered hub for entrepreneurs, artists and creative thinkers. On a ride through the sprawling campus (there are 50 free-to-use bikes) you'll encounter four art galleries, most run by Kbach Arts, as well as a skate park, trampoline park, craft brewery, stage, cinema, market and the Workspace 1 coworking space. It's virtually impossible to visit this aspirational complex and leave uninspired.