Wat Langka

Phnom Penh

LoginSave

A colourful Buddhist temple in the heart of the city (near Independence Monument) that was established as a sanctuary for holy writings.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Photographs of inmates at Security Prison 21, Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum.

    Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum

    0.78 MILES

    In 1975 Tuol Svay Prey High School was taken over by Pol Pot’s security forces and turned into a prison known as Security Prison 21 (S-21); it soon became…

  • Elephant in Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Centre.

    Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Centre

    19.52 MILES

    This wonderful wildlife sanctuary for rescued animals is home to gibbons, sun bears, elephants, tigers, lions, deer, enormous pythons and a massive bird…

  • The National Museum of Cambodia (Sala Rachana) in Phnom Penh is Cambodia's largest museum of cultural history and is the country's leading historical and archaeological museum.

    National Museum of Cambodia

    0.7 MILES

    The National Museum of Cambodia is home to the world’s finest collection of Khmer sculpture: a millennium’s worth and more of masterful Khmer design…

  • Silver pagoda at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

    Silver Pagoda

    0.57 MILES

    Within the Royal Palace compound is this extravagant temple, also known as Wat Preah Keo or Temple of the Emerald Buddha. The Silver Pagoda is so named…

  • Throne Hall building at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

    Royal Palace

    0.63 MILES

    With its classic Khmer roofs and ornate gilding, the Royal Palace once dominated the skyline of Phnom Penh. It's a striking structure near the riverfront,…

  • Skull Pagoda at The Killing Fields of Choeung Ek in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

    Killing Fields of Choeung Ek

    5.19 MILES

    Between 1975 and 1978, about 20,000 men, women, children and infants who had been detained and tortured at S-21 prison were transported to the…

  • Psar Thmei market in the city of Phnom Penh of Cambodia.

    Psar Thmei

    1.05 MILES

    A landmark building in the capital, the art deco Psar Thmei (literally 'New Market') is often called the Central Market, a reference to its location and…

  • Kbach Arts

    Kbach Arts

    2.24 MILES

    Cambodia finally got a sizable contemporary arts space in 2019, when Kbach moved into three galleries covering 400 sq metres of Factory Phnom Penh. The…

View more attractions

Nearby Phnom Penh attractions

1. Independence Monument

0.1 MILES

Modelled on the central tower of Angkor Wat, Independence Monument was built in 1958 to commemorate the country’s independence from France in 1953. It…

2. Norodom Sihanouk Statue

0.21 MILES

This impressive statue shows the legendary former king/prime minister/statesman King Father Norodom Sihanouk, who died a national hero in 2012.

3. Wat Botum

0.39 MILES

This Buddhist temple with saffron-coloured robes flapping in the wind is particularly photogenic. It's located opposite Wat Botum Park.

4. Cambodia–Vietnam Friendship Monument

0.45 MILES

This optimistically named monument was built to a Vietnamese (and rather communist) design in 1979. Concerts are often held in the park, which springs to…

6. Shrine of King Norodom Suramarit

0.54 MILES

This is the shrine of King Norodom Suramarit, the father of King Sihanouk who reigned from 1955 to 1960 following his son's abdication from the throne.

7. Shrine of Princess Kantha Bopha

0.55 MILES

This shrine is dedicated to Kantha Bopha, one of former King Father Sihanouk’s daughters, who died of leukemia when she was just four years old. There are…

8. Bell Tower

0.56 MILES

The bell of this tower is rung to order the gates of the Royal Palace compound to be opened or closed.