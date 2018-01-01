Kampot and Kep Excursion from Sihanouk Ville 1 Day

Kampot City, located in southwest Cambodia, is a town cut across by the Praek Tuek Chhu River and is blessed with a view of the Elephant Mountains. One cannot escape the hints of French colonial occupation in Kampot, where you could see colorful French-style buildings mixed with red tile-roofed shop houses.Discover the rustic and charming Kampot town, its history and architecture as we explore the town’s streets. You will also get a chance to see a fishing village at work, to give you insights of daily life around Kampot.Salt is one of Kampot’s most important products. In this tour, we will stop at a salt field near the coastline where you will witness and learn how salt is made the traditional way. Salt fields only operate during the dry season. You will never look at salt the same way again after seeing how much hard work making them entails.Kampot is also well known for its export-quality peppers. We will then spice up our tour with a visit to a pepper farm. Get a chance to understand how peppers are grown, harvested, dried and ground. See different varieties of pepper ranging from black, green, red and white. Before we move on the Kep, we will make a stop at the Phnom Chhngok Cave Temple. The brick temple nestled inside the limestone cave is dedicated to Shiva. We will continue to Kep town, located around 25 kilometers from Kampot, and pass through small villages and rice paddies along the way. Kep is likewise a French colonial town showing remnants of old French architecture. Now is the best time to see Kep town as the former sea and mountainside villas which were abandoned during war time are now slowly deteriorating. Kep is best known for its sea foods, especially crab. We will take you to the Crab Market to see the bustling activity while locals bring in their fresh catch. Our next stop will be a relaxing break at Kep Beach. Enjoy the laidback and quiet beach environment along Kep’s coastline. You may wish to cool off at its clear waters or simply take in the fresh air and wonderful seascape while you watch locals hanging out. Return to Sihanouk Ville after tour and drop off at your hotel or port.