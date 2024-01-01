Archaeological Museum

Bulgaria

Inside the former Turkish police station, located in the central part of the city, this museum holds a scrappy collection of neolithic flints, Roman statue fragments, medieval swords and 19th-century rifles. There's little English labelling, and it's only worth a quick look if you've bought the combined ticket with the Baba Vida Fortress.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Baba Vida Fortress

    Baba Vida Fortress

    0.65 MILES

    At the northern end of the park lining the Danube, the marvellously intact Baba Vida Fortress is a 17th-century Turkish upgrade of 10th-century Bulgarian…

  • Regional Art Gallery

    Regional Art Gallery

    0.31 MILES

    This art museum is housed in an elegant former military club on the southern edge of the city's riverside park. On display are some 1300 works of famous…

  • Sveti Dimitâr Cathedral

    Sveti Dimitâr Cathedral

    0.13 MILES

    Vidin’s cathedral is considered to be the country's second biggest, after the Aleksander Nevski Cathedral in Sofia, and dates from the late 19th century…

View more attractions

