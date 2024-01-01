Ethnographical Museum

Sofia

Displays on regional costumes, crafts and folklore are spread over two floors of the former royal palace, and many of the rooms are worth a pause themselves for their marble fireplaces, mirrors and ornate plasterwork. There are some interesting 19th-century Bulgarian paintings housed in an adjacent wing of the museum, and there's a crafts shop on the ground floor.

